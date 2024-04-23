Transmission and Resource Planning Expert Akarsh Sheilendranath Rejoins The Brattle Group as Principal

BOSTON, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brattle Group has welcomed Akarsh Sheilendranath to its Boston, MA office as a Principal in the firm's Electricity Wholesale Markets & Planning practice. Mr. Sheilendranath, who previously worked at Brattle and will be based in Houston, specializes in electric transmission, regulatory corporate finance, and resource planning and strategy.

Akarsh Sheilendranath | Principal | The Brattle Group

"We are thrilled to welcome Akarsh back to Brattle," said Torben Voetmann, Brattle President & Principal. "With his industry experience and strong technical expertise, he will be a valuable resource to Brattle's wide range of energy clients, and he will enhance our team's abilities to navigate complex energy market issues."

With a background in engineering and business, Mr. Sheilendranath's expertise spans a broad range of fields related to electric transmission and wholesale markets. This includes cost of capital and risk assessments, transmission policy, utility resource planning, renewables and electric storage valuation, investment strategy, resource adequacy matters, and electricity market rules and tariffs.

Mr. Sheilendranath has worked with clients ranging from utilities and utility commissions to regional transmission organizations (RTOs) and independent system operators (ISOs). He has provided pre-filed and oral testimony on behalf of energy market entities to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and numerous state public service commissions in complex matters related to large-scale renewables investment, utility resource planning, and transmission policy, as well as in matters related to the estimation of cost of capital.

"I am excited to transition back into consulting alongside the talented energy experts at Brattle," said Mr. Sheilendranath. "I look forward to collaborating with my colleagues to offer forward-thinking solutions, right from ideation to final execution, to support our clients on matters related to transmission, resource planning, resource adequacy, decarbonization, and much more during this critical time for the electric sector in transition."

Most recently, Mr. Sheilendranath was the Director of Integrated Resource Planning & Strategy group at an electric utility, where he focused on strategic investment analyses and market policy related to transmission, renewables, electric storage, and other grid-scale resources. Prior to his time at Brattle from 2014 to 2022, he held engineering roles at a New England electric utility and ISO New England.

To learn more about Mr. Sheilendranath, see his full bio at https://www.brattle.com/experts/akarsh-sheilendranath/.

ABOUT BRATTLE

The Brattle Group answers complex economic, finance, and regulatory questions for corporations, law firms, and governments around the world. We are distinguished by the clarity of our insights and the credibility of our experts, which include leading international academics and industry specialists. Brattle has 500 talented professionals across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information, please visit brattle.com.

