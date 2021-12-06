Transmission Electron Microscope Market to Grow by USD 396.20 mn | Advantest Corp. and Bruker Corp. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

The transmission electron microscope market size is expected to increase by USD 396.20 mn from 2020 to 2025. The growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 10.13%, according to Technavio. This report helps organizations make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence.

The transmission electron microscope market is segmented by end-user (industries, academic institutes, and others), application (life science, material science, nanotechnology, semiconductor, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The transmission electron microscope market covers the following areas:

Transmission Electron Microscope Market Sizing

Transmission Electron Microscope Market Forecast

Transmission Electron Microscope Market Analysis

Market Trend

The development of new forms of transmission electron microscopes is a key trend in the transmission electron microscope market. Transmission electron microscopes can present 2D images of specimens. However, there is a limit to the size of the specimen. The latest models of transmission electron microscopes have the features of both transmission electron microscopes and scanning electron microscopes. Some of the latest types of transmission electron microscopes include reflection electron microscopes (REMs), scanning-transmission electron microscopes (STEMs), low-voltage electron microscopes (LVEMs), cryo-EM, and liquid-phase TEM (LP-TEM).

Some Companies Mentioned

Advantest Corp.

Bruker Corp.

Carl Zeiss AG

DELONG INSTRUMENTS AS

Hirox Co. Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

JEOL Ltd.

Nikon Corp.

Nion Co.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Transmission Electron Microscope Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.13% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 396.20 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 8.84 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 65% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Advantest Corp., Bruker Corp., Carl Zeiss AG, DELONG INSTRUMENTS AS, Hirox Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., JEOL Ltd., Nikon Corp., Nion Co., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

