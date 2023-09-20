Transmission Electron Microscope Market to grow by USD 458.93 million between 2022 - 2027 | Growing demand for high-resolution transmission electron microscope (HRTEM) to Drive Growth- Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

20 Sep, 2023, 22:15 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Transmission Electron Microscope Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the transmission electron microscope market between 2022 and 2027 is USD 458.93 million. Growing demand for high-resolution transmission electron microscope (HRTEM) drives the transmission electron microscope market. These microscopes have a fundamental advantage over other types of microscopes such as optical microscopes. This is due to their ability to view objects at the Angstrom scale. It is a type of transmission electron microscope used to obtain the highest possible resolution /images and this product has evolved over the years. Also, the most important advantage of HRTEM is its ability to provide real spatial /images of the local structure of thin samples at atomic resolution, which allows direct observation of the global structure of complex materials and provides direct visualization of local structural variations. Hence, such advantages fuel the growth of the transmission electron microscope market during the forecast period. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Transmission Electron Microscope Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Transmission Electron Microscope Market 2023-2027

  • Market Challenge - Longer lead time and replacement cycle challenges the growth of the transmission electron microscope market. Generally, the manufacturing process of the transmission electron microscope takes one to four months; however, some highly customized orders for advanced high-resolution products take more than four months. Consequently, there is an increased R&D and design time. The average lifespan of new transmission electron microscopes is five years in developed countries in contrast to their average lifespan in emerging markets is ten years. Hence, such challenges impede the growth of the transmission electron microscope market during the forecast period. Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read a Sample PDF Report Now

The transmission electron microscope market is segmented by Application (Life science, Material science, Nanotechnology, Semiconductor, and Others), End-user (Industries, Academic institutes, and Government research institutes and others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 

  •  The life science segment will be significant during the forecast period. Transmission electron microscopes are used to study life sciences at the microscopic level and are useful in cell and structural biology studies. Furthermore, it allows the complete structure of protein molecules to be developed to create an atomic model. Additionally, academics and pharmaceutical companies invest in research to develop drugs and pharmaceuticals. Hence, such factors fuel the growth of the life science segment of the transmission electron microscope market during the forecast period.
  •  APAC will contribute 59% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. View a Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the Transmission Electron Microscope Market:

Advantest Corp., Agilent Technologies Inc., AMETEK Inc., Angstrom Advanced Inc., Bruker Corp., Carl Zeiss Stiftung, Danaher Corp., DELONG INSTRUMENTS AS, Hirox Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., IXRF Inc., JEOL Ltd, NanoScience Instruments Inc., Nikon Corp., Nion, Olympus Corp., Oxford Instruments plc, Roper Technologies Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., VIDEOTON HOLDING Ltd

Related Reports:

The global scanning electron microscope (SEMs) market size is estimated to grow by USD 997.21 million at a CAGR of 8.01% between 2022 and 2027. Technavio has segmented the market into Type, End-user, and Geography. Increasing requirements for failure root cause analyses are notably driving the market growth.

The surgical microscope market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.19% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 859.77 million.

Transmission Electron Microscope Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.32%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 458.93 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

9.3

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 59%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, Japan, and South Korea

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Advantest Corp., Agilent Technologies Inc., AMETEK Inc., Angstrom Advanced Inc., Bruker Corp., Carl Zeiss Stiftung, Danaher Corp., DELONG INSTRUMENTS AS, Hirox Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., IXRF Inc., JEOL Ltd, NanoScience Instruments Inc., Nikon Corp., Nion, Olympus Corp., Oxford Instruments plc, Roper Technologies Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and VIDEOTON HOLDING Ltd

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

All Flash Array Market to grow by USD 31.03 billion between 2022 - 2027 | Growth Driven by Increasing Adoption of SSDs in laptops, gaming, and high-end PCs - Technavio

Personal Identity Management Market to grow by USD 10.45 billion between 2022 - 2027 | Growth Driven by Rapid Growth of IoT Networks - Technavio

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.