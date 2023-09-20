Transmission Electron Microscope Market to grow by USD 458.93 million between 2022 - 2027 | Growing demand for high-resolution transmission electron microscope (HRTEM) to Drive Growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Transmission Electron Microscope Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the transmission electron microscope market between 2022 and 2027 is USD 458.93 million. Growing demand for high-resolution transmission electron microscope (HRTEM) drives the transmission electron microscope market. These microscopes have a fundamental advantage over other types of microscopes such as optical microscopes. This is due to their ability to view objects at the Angstrom scale. It is a type of transmission electron microscope used to obtain the highest possible resolution /images and this product has evolved over the years. Also, the most important advantage of HRTEM is its ability to provide real spatial /images of the local structure of thin samples at atomic resolution, which allows direct observation of the global structure of complex materials and provides direct visualization of local structural variations. Hence, such advantages fuel the growth of the transmission electron microscope market during the forecast period. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Transmission Electron Microscope Market 2023-2027

Market Challenge - Longer lead time and replacement cycle challenges the growth of the transmission electron microscope market. Generally, the manufacturing process of the transmission electron microscope takes one to four months; however, some highly customized orders for advanced high-resolution products take more than four months. Consequently, there is an increased R&D and design time. The average lifespan of new transmission electron microscopes is five years in developed countries in contrast to their average lifespan in emerging markets is ten years. Hence, such challenges impede the growth of the transmission electron microscope market during the forecast period. Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read a Sample PDF Report Now

The transmission electron microscope market is segmented by Application (Life science, Material science, Nanotechnology, Semiconductor, and Others), End-user (Industries, Academic institutes, and Government research institutes and others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The life science segment will be significant during the forecast period. Transmission electron microscopes are used to study life sciences at the microscopic level and are useful in cell and structural biology studies. Furthermore, it allows the complete structure of protein molecules to be developed to create an atomic model. Additionally, academics and pharmaceutical companies invest in research to develop drugs and pharmaceuticals. Hence, such factors fuel the growth of the life science segment of the transmission electron microscope market during the forecast period.

APAC will contribute 59% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. View a Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the Transmission Electron Microscope Market:

Advantest Corp., Agilent Technologies Inc., AMETEK Inc., Angstrom Advanced Inc., Bruker Corp., Carl Zeiss Stiftung, Danaher Corp., DELONG INSTRUMENTS AS, Hirox Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., IXRF Inc., JEOL Ltd, NanoScience Instruments Inc., Nikon Corp., Nion, Olympus Corp., Oxford Instruments plc, Roper Technologies Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., VIDEOTON HOLDING Ltd

Transmission Electron Microscope Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.32% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 458.93 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.3 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 59% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Advantest Corp., Agilent Technologies Inc., AMETEK Inc., Angstrom Advanced Inc., Bruker Corp., Carl Zeiss Stiftung, Danaher Corp., DELONG INSTRUMENTS AS, Hirox Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., IXRF Inc., JEOL Ltd, NanoScience Instruments Inc., Nikon Corp., Nion, Olympus Corp., Oxford Instruments plc, Roper Technologies Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and VIDEOTON HOLDING Ltd Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

