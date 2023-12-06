Transmission sales market to grow by USD 6.90 billion from 2022 to 2027 | AAMCO Transmissions Inc., Allison Transmission Holdings Inc., Bauer Comp Holding GmbH and more among the key companies in the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The transmission sales market is set to grow by USD 6.90 billion from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.82% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The transmission sales market is fragmented, and the vendors are seeking strong partnerships with automotive, industrial, and commercial companies to compete in the market. AAMCO Transmissions Inc., Allison Transmission Holdings Inc., Bauer Comp Holding GmbH, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, BorgWarner Inc., Caterpillar Inc., Cottman Transmission and Total Auto Care, Cummins Inc., Lee Myles Autocare and Transmission, Mister Transmission International, Prysmian Spa, RPG Enterprises, Schaeffler AG, Bridgestone Corp., Continental AG, General Electric Co., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., NV Bekaert SA, and Siemens AG are some of the major market participants -. To know about the vendor offerings - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Transmission Sales Market

The transmission sales market is fragmented. The developments in cross-border and cross-country pipeline infrastructure will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the increased application in harsh environmental conditions will hamper the market growth.

Transmission Sales Market 2023-2027: Drivers & Challenges

DRIVER

Developments in cross-border and cross-country pipeline infrastructure are notably driving the growth of the market. Pipelines are important for transporting crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products over long distances when rail and road transportation is not possible. To meet the rising demand for oil and gas and connect new exploration sites to refineries and demand centers, the pipeline network is continuously expanding. This will drive the growth of the transmission sales market as raised trading activity will require the construction of new pipeline projects. Some pipeline projects are under development or in various stages of planning globally, such as Keystone XL in Canada, Atlantic Coast Pipeline in the US, and TANAP in Europe. Thus, with the need for extensive pipeline monitoring equipment and software systems, the transmission sales market is expected to see significant growth during the forecast period.

CHALLENGE

The installation issues due to constant exposure to harsh process streams are significant challenges hindering market growth. Harsh environmental conditions off the Arctic coast trigger pipeline failure mechanisms and create challenges to maintenance, repair, and spill prevention. Computerized monitoring systems detect large leaks, but smaller leaks may go undetected, especially in deep pipelines that are seasonally ice-covered. Moreover, corrosion is a significant concern owing to the presence of sulfur in crude oil and gas. Temperature thermocouples installed in direct contact with the process stream inside the thermowell may crack, leading to danger in crude oil leaks and fire hazards. Thus, this issue is a significant challenge in the oil and gas industry and will impede the growth of the transmission sales market.

Transmission Sales Market 2023-2027: Segment Analysis

Type

Reciprocating



Rotatory



Centrifugal



Axial Flow

End-user

Oil And Gas



Power Generation



Water And Wastewater Management



Other

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Transmission Sales Market 2023-2027: Segmentation Highlights

The market share growth by the reciprocating segment will be significant during the forecast period. A reciprocating engine, also called a piston engine, works with reciprocating motion. The piston starts reciprocating motion due to the pressure created by the combustion of the fuel-air mixture. This reciprocating motion is converted into rotary motion by the crankshaft. Currently, 100% of automobile engines are reciprocating engines. As customers become more aware of safety, demand for fuel-efficient vehicles is increasing, and so demand for reciprocating engines will grow during the forecast period.

Transmission Sales Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist transmission sales market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the transmission sales market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the transmission sales market across Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and MiddlMiddlest and Africa

, , APAC, , and MiddlMiddlest and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of transmission sales market vendors

TOC

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Size Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by Type Market Segmentation by End-User Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, and Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

