Transmit Introduces OTT's First Fully Automated Ad Break and Content Monetization for Live Sports and Entertainment

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Transmit , a next generation streaming media ad platform, announced today the game-changing capability to programmatically insert fully addressable picture-in-picture (PIP) ads during live sports and events. The technology creates a new form of monetization in the streaming video category, and was most recently recognized by the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) in the inaugural release of their Connected TV Creative Best Practices Guide.

Transmit's solution is the industry's first to monetize live content programmatically via fully addressable in-picture ads, which includes the company's proprietary "Intelligent Live Triggered Ad Breaks." By using Transmit's groundbreaking Server Side Ad Insertion (SSAI) capability, advertisers are able to customize event-triggered in-stream ad insertion, leveraging signals created during the live event to determine when is the right time to insert a PIP ad.

The Connected TV (CTV) industry is experiencing record-breaking growth, based on a recent report, the industry saw 40.6% growth year-over-year in 2020 to more than $9 billion. Thanks in part to recent subscription service launches such as Paramount+ and Discovery+, the same report shows the industry is expected to surpass 13.4 billion by the end of this year, a growth of just under 50%.

Transmit is the first to market with their automated Live and Video on Demand (VOD) products which unlocks new revenue streams for broadcast operators and media rights holders by creating new advertising inventory and real estate for advertisers to own. This format works in conjunction with traditional ad breaks while leveraging otherwise idle time during live events such as penalty kicks, time-outs, injuries and more.

"The commercial break has been the same for 80 plus years. Today marks a huge innovation in the space for all parties and we're thrilled to bring this new technology to market and advance the category forward," said Seth Hittman, CEO and Co-Founder, Transmit. "Our technology transcodes live programming in real time and identifies the perfect moment to introduce a more custom, less obtrusive ad unit. This intelligence allows for a seamless integration of ads while not disrupting the viewer's experience of the live event."

This new way to experience ads during live or VOD programming brings to the table several benefits across the board, including:

Monetization- Transmit allows for increased monetization by offering new opportunities to insert ad space during live events.

Transmit's platform improves the overall experience for audiences byminimizing disruptions during live entertainment. Event-Driven Overlay- Advertisers can insert relevant ads in real time based off of what is happening on live TV to effectively reach audiences.

Advertisers can insert relevant ads in real time based off of what is happening on live TV to effectively reach audiences. Customization of Ad Units - Transmit integrates live contextual data directly into the ad creative to produce a more compelling message and experience for viewers.

- Transmit integrates live contextual data directly into the ad creative to produce a more compelling message and experience for viewers. Addressability - privacy-forward technology to deliver reach, measurement and campaign optimization across audiences without the reliance of cookies or other Personally Identifiable Information (PII).

"Advertisers have been looking for new ways to leverage their media dollars and this solution from Transmit provides a seamless integration that works with their existing creative," explained Jason Ford, SVP Integrated Partnerships at FloSports. "We're excited to have this tech-forward solution in our offering."

Transmit has filled a gap in the marketplace as more viewers shift to streaming media and content creators continue to proliferate. Transmit provides platforms and programmers the ability to capture audiences, provide the best user experience, and increase monetization.

For more information visit Transmit.Live .

About Transmit

Transmit is the first in-stream video advertising platform that programmatically delivers addressable ads via its industry leading picture-in-picture format. Through Transmit's API based Server Side Ad Insertion (SSAI) platform, ads are automated and delivered within relevant live, VOD and streaming content. This new format offers increased inventory and revenue without limiting live event content. As live entertainment moves towards streaming media and content creation, Transmit enables advertisers to increase monetization opportunities and effectively reach audiences, without disrupting the overall user experience. For more information, please visit Transmit.live .

