Transmosis's Small Business Cybersecurity Service with $500,000 in Liability Coverage Expands Globally

PHOENIX, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. cybersecurity workforce developer, Transmosis, today announced $500,000 of expanded cyber liability coverage and international growth of its enterprise grade cybersecurity-as-a-service, transmosisONE. Designed for the highly vulnerable small business sector and remote work environment, transmosisONE (formerly CyberOPS) will now be available to extensive partner networks in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and South America through strategic distributors.

Regarded by experts as the most complete, fully outsourced small business and work-from-home cybersecurity solution on the market today, transmosisONE provides critical protection and cyber liability coverage all included in one flexible monthly subscription. Deployed in minutes, the ground-breaking service eliminates complicated setup and lengthy approval processes, enabling small businesses to access the world's top-rated cybersecurity technology without having to sign six-figure multiyear contracts.

transmosisONE's military grade cybersecurity platform combines an Artificial Intelligence powered Extended Detection and Response platform (XDR) with a 24/7 live virtual Security Operations Center (vSOC) utilizing U.S. based security analysts to monitor and proactively eliminate cyber attacks from vulnerable customer endpoints. Its next generation technology is fully integrated with $500,000 of cyber liability coverage, the only small business cybersecurity-as-a-service that ensures full compliance and rapid reimbursements.

"We are excited to offer our unique service to international networks, helping to fill this critical need with sophisticated cybersecurity typically reserved for corporations with very large budgets," said Chase Norlin, Transmosis CEO.

About Transmosis

Transmosis is a nationally recognized cyber security workforce developer founded in Silicon Valley that enables American workers to develop new careers in the rapidly growing information security industry. Transmosis's proprietary virtual cybersecurity security analyst training model serves as the foundation of transmosisONE, a Fortune 5000 cybersecurity platform designed to protect small businesses from cyber attack (http://www.transmosis.com//transmosisONE).

