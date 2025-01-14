Transmute and mesur.io Announce Strategic Combination to Remove Disruption from Global Supply Chains

BOZEMAN, Mont. and AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a bold move to transform global trade and minimize disruptions in supply chains, Transmute and mesur.io have announced their strategic combination to reduce supply chain risk and improve enterprise resilience. Together, the companies will deliver unmatched expertise through a unified platform that will make global trade more transparent, secure, and ethical.

This combination brings together key thought leaders in the trade modernization space to harness Transmute's pioneering work in using Verifiable Credentials to enable modernized digital cross border trade and customs compliance, with mesur.io's Tradeverifyd platform for understanding and managing supply chain risk. With the new additions to the team from Transmute, mesur.io will move further towards defining the global standard for supply chain risk.

"This is a pivotal moment for our industry and our teams," said Karyl Fowler, CEO and Co-Founder of Transmute. "By joining forces with mesur.io, we are uniting two powerhouse teams with a shared commitment to building a safer and more sustainable - and more profitable - future for global trade. I'm confident that together, we will redefine what's possible at the intersection of policy, technology, and secure commerce."

Their shared vision aligns perfectly with a future in which data-driven solutions support transparent, secure, and compliant supply chains, enabling businesses to thrive while protecting national and global interests.

"The changing geopolitical landscape is mandating that customers understand their supply chains in a way that they never have before." Chris Ramirez, Chief Sales Officer of mesur.io stated. "Regulations such as the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA) and changing tariffs have made it imperative that companies understand exactly what they are importing, and where each stage of production occurs."

"The alignment of our companies' values and capabilities is remarkable," said Mike Prorock, CEO and Founder of mesur.io. "This combination accelerates our ability to provide transformative solutions that empower organizations to navigate the challenges to global supply chains, and to help enterprises move to a proactive model of risk mitigation."

The combined team is launching under the new brand Tradeverifyd , with headquarters in Bozeman, MT, and strategic locations globally. Tradeverifyd will capitalize on the combined innovation and industry leadership, and will serve as the go-to partner for enterprises to achieve excellence in trade and digital supply chain transformation.

For more information, visit https://www.mesur.io/

Media Contact: Chris Marley, [email protected]

SOURCE mesur.io