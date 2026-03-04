TransnetBW Implements Prisma Photonics' to Evaluate AI-Driven Dynamic Line Rating Technology on Three Power Circuits

Deployment of PrismaPower™ Technology Across 120 Kilometers Supports Germany's Energy Transition and Grid Flexibility Goals

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prisma Photonics, a pioneer in grid monitoring technology using advanced optical fiber sensing, today announced an evaluation program in partnership with TransnetBW GmbH, one of Germany's four transmission system operators, to deploy and operationalize its PrismaPower™ line monitoring technology across 120 kilometers of transmission lines in southwest Germany.

Transnet & Prisma Photonics Teams - image by Thomas Hauler

The two-year program between Prisma and TransnetBW addresses besides different aspects also the critical challenge facing German grid operators: maximizing transmission capacity to accommodate rapidly growing renewable energy generation without costly infrastructure expansion. As wind and solar power generation expands in Germany, transmission lines face new utilization patterns that traditional static ratings based on conservative worst-case assumptions cannot efficiently manage. This results in curtailment of renewable generation and increased congestion costs. According to Bundesnetzagentur, financial losses due to grid congestion and renewable energy curtailment in Germany topped $3 billion in 2023.

TransnetBW has been advancing dynamic line rating capabilities since 2019 through its Weather-dependent Overhead Line Operation initiative (Witterungsabhängiger Freileitungsbetrieb or WAFB), progressing from fixed weather assumptions to 300 weather stations. The deployment of Prisma Photonics Beacon systems along three transmission lines represents an evaluation phase to determine the extent to which the existing TransnetBW monitoring system can be expanded with the Prisma Photonics system.

"Prisma Photonics' fiber optic sensor technology can be a further advancement in our ability to dynamically control transmission capacity based on actual operating conditions and to cover other topics such localization of lightning strikes or other events. This potentially allows several topics to be covered with a single measurement method." said Gernot Tuschewitzki, Head of DLR Project and an Overhead Line Technology Engineer at TransnetBW.

Prisma Photonics' technology transforms existing optical fiber infrastructure into a continuous sensing network, measuring wind conditions and events like short circuits across each line span. This enables TransnetBW to record the wind parameters and the condition of the individual lines in real time, thus providing added value for asset reliability.

The deployment addresses critical drivers for German grid operators: EU climate neutrality goals for 2050, flexibility requirements mandating 70% cross-zonal capacity, cost pressures from congestion and redispatch, and compliance with Germany's Network Development Plan (Netzentwicklungsplan).

"This partnership demonstrates how utilities can leverage existing fiber infrastructure to integrate more renewable energy while managing grid congestion," said Dr. Eran Inbar, CEO of Prisma Photonics. "As one of Germany's transmission operators, TransnetBW understands that dynamic line rating is essential for optimizing grid capacity and supporting the energy transition. We're proud to contribute to Germany's path toward carbon neutrality."

Prisma Photonics' technology is deployed across thousands of kilometers of transmission networks operated by leading utilities in the United States, Europe, Israel, and other regions.

About Prisma Photonics

Prisma Photonics revolutionizes infrastructure monitoring by using optical fibers to monitor critical large-scale infrastructure like power grids and oil & gas pipelines for thousands of kilometers, eliminating the need for sensors. Combining Hyper-Scan Fiber-Sensing™ technology with machine learning allows utility operators to reach environmental and renewable energy goals while keeping operational excellence in their journey to net-zero emissions. Founded in 2017, with offices in the U.S., Europe, and Israel (HQ), Prisma Photonics is led by an expert team with a proven track record in building and scaling successful companies within the lasers and deep-tech sectors.

About TransnetBW

TransnetBW is one of Germany´s four transmission system operators, located in southwest of the country. TransnetBW is responsible for the safe operation, maintenance, and expansion of the high-voltage grid. The company ensures that electricity from generation plants is transported to consumers and that grid stability is always guaranteed. Since 2012, TransnetBW has been obligated by the network development plan to implement dynamic line rating in its network. For this purpose, a network of weather stations has been installed, and TransnetBW is interested in further technologies.

