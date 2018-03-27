Transnetyx announces acquisition, continued growth with Thompson Street Capital Partners

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., Transnetyx launched the world's first fully-automated genotyping system for detecting transgenic, knockout, knock-in, SNP and CRISPR mutations in animal research models. Transnetyx has genotyped more than 18 million samples worldwide in 24 or 72 hours with 99.97 percent accuracy. It has built a genetic database of more than 20,000 assays and is the trusted genotyping resource for thousands of researchers in universities, hospitals and bioscience companies around the world. The mission of Transnetyx, then and now, is to help scientists accelerate research with fast, easy and accurate genotyping services.

YX Genomics has three wholly owned subsidiaries, consisting of Transnetyx, YX Services and RobotYX. YX Genomics is hyper-focused to continue accelerating biomedical research progress through innovative technologies that are precise, repeatable and cost-effective.

"Our company is only in this position of growth due to the dedication and drive of our incredible employees and their commitment to servicing and earning the trust of our customers," said Bob Bean, president and co-founder of Transnetyx.

As a key criterion to selecting a new ownership group, Transnetyx maintained a commitment to selecting partners that support and appreciate its culture and qualities that have been fundamental to the company's development as an industry leader. Transnetyx has plans to continue investing in international growth, new services and software technology platforms, while remaining focused on its mission of serving research and saving time.

Memphis-based Transnetyx is an automated genotyping company dedicated to serving research and saving time by removing redundant, yet necessary, tests conducted in genetic research. Transnetyx has the technology and processes in place to provide faster, easier and more accurate results to biomedical researchers worldwide. By optimizing resources, Transnetyx has paved the way for research to advance and deeper understandings to emerge. For more information, visit www.transnetyx.com.

Thompson Street Capital Partners is a St. Louis-based private equity firm focused on investing in founder-led middle market businesses. They have acquired more than 100 companies in the Healthcare & Life Science Services, Software & Technology Services and Business Services & Engineered Products sectors and have managed more than $1.5 billion since being founded in 2000. For more information, visit www.tscp.com.

