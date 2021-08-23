Transoft Solutions Expands Executive Leadership Team

RICHMOND, BC, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Transoft Solutions, developers of productivity-enhancing software and services for the civil, transportation, architectural and aviation industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Karen Giese to its leadership team as Vice President of Business Development.

Karen will be responsible for leading the Company's business development activities with a primary focus on identifying and capturing new business in North America—leveraging her technical background in transportation and her strong relationships in the industry.

Prior to joining Transoft, Karen has worked for prominent companies globally and brings a wealth of experience in the areas of transportation safety and research, Smart Cities Program Management, product management, training, and business development.

She holds a B.S. & M.S., in Civil Engineering, with a transportation focus, from Iowa State University. Karen is a registered P.E. and a member of the Seattle Regional Mobility Innovation Center Advisory Committee. She is also an active participant in industry associations including ITE, ITS America, and TRB.

"I have known this company and its people for much of my career and have watched it evolve and expand. I am thrilled to be a part of this team and am looking forward to contributing to Transoft's continued success and sharing all that Transoft has with our industry," commented Karen Giese.

"We are excited to welcome Karen to Transoft," said Daniel Shihundu President of Transoft Solutions. "Her in-depth understanding of the transportation industry combined with her business development experience is a valuable asset to our team as we continue to expand our footprint in North America, specifically in the area of traffic safety."

About Transoft Solutions

Since 1991, Transoft Solutions, Inc. has been committed to providing innovative software and services for civil and transportation engineering, road safety, and aviation sectors. Headquartered in British Columbia, Canada with 12 global offices, Transoft Solutions is internationally recognized as an industry leader in the development of state-of-the-art products to help users better plan, analyze, and evaluate their intricate design projects. Our products are used every day by thousands of organizations in over 150 countries worldwide. Clients include government agencies at the federal, state, county and municipal levels, as well as major international airports and top engineering and architectural design firms.

