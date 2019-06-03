Transom Consulting Group Announces the Addition of Associate Partner Paul Yoo

LOS ANGELES, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Transom Consulting Group, a leading strategy and operations consultancy and M&A advisory firm, announced the addition of Paul Yoo as an Associate Partner.

"Paul has a terrific combination of consulting experience and industry leadership," says David Ascher, founder and Managing Partner of Transom Consulting Group. "His extensive background in consumer goods will strengthen our client service offering and Paul will play an essential role in the expansion of the practice."

Paul will lead Transom Consulting Group's Consumer Goods practice with expertise in sales, marketing, manufacturing, supply chain, and innovation functions. Paul previously served as CEO of This Saves Lives, a socially responsible food company, and as Head of Business Development at The Honest Company, an ethical producer of household products. He also served as a senior strategy consultant for McKinsey & Company and as an intelligence officer for the federal government.

Paul holds a J.D. from Harvard Law School and earned his B.A. in Political Science from Stanford University.

About Transom Consulting Group:

Transom Consulting Group provides strategy and operations consulting as well as M&A advisory services. Transom's clients range from high growth companies to Fortune 100 firms across financial services, retail, consumer goods, technology, and telecom. Transom helps companies tackle their most challenging problems by working closely with top executives to develop pragmatic and data-driven recommendations with immediate financial impact. For more information about Transom Consulting Group, visit http://www.transomconsulting.com or contact inquiries@transomconsulting.com.

