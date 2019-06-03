Transom Consulting Group Announces the Addition of Three Senior Advisors

LOS ANGELES, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Transom Consulting Group, a leading strategy and operations consultancy and M&A advisory firm, announced the addition of Man Jit Singh, Eric Martin, and Evan Schlessinger as Senior Advisors. Man Jit will consult to Transom's Technology, Media, and Telecom clients on a range of growth-focused topics, whereas Eric will specialize in innovation and organizational transformation and Evan will advise consumer goods and financial services clients on consumer insights, strategy, marketing, and distribution.

"Man Jit, Eric, and Evan have been terrific collaborators with our client service teams, and we are thrilled to welcome them officially as Senior Advisors and to share their insights, experience, and passion with our clients," said David Ascher, founder and Managing Partner of Transom Consulting. "These additions to the Transom team bring a special combination of senior executive experience, deep consulting credentials, creativity, and analytical proficiency."

Most recently, Man Jit was President of Sony Pictures Home Entertainment, with full executive oversight of the home entertainment division. Prior to that role, he served as CEO of Sony Pictures Network in India, spearheading the build-up of Sony Pictures' television networks in India. Man Jit was a Principal at Diogenes Capital, a private equity firm specializing in leveraged and management buyouts and recapitalizations. He has also served as CEO of a number of successful startups, including Compete Inc., a predictive analytics company, and Futurestep Inc., which became Korn Ferry's middle management recruitment subsidiary. Much of Man Jit's early career was spent in general management consultation, developing quantitative methodologies to assist clients in the strategic deployment of resources. He also held senior positions at various management consulting firms including Sibson & Co., The Cast Group, and Cresap. He began his career at Nestle India.

Eric Martin is the director of the Galant Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship at the University of Virginia. Eric has designed and delivered executive leadership programs at major corporations around the globe, and has operating experience as an entrepreneur, CEO, global consultancy partner, and change agent. He has also driven operational improvement, advised on brand positioning, and formulated and executed strategies for a wide array of U.S. and Canadian corporations. Eric is a respected thought leader in the areas of innovation and new product/service development. He was previously a professor at the University of Richmond and President of TM Vista, which was formed following Ticketmaster's acquisition of 2b Technology, which he led as CEO. Subsequently, he was a member of Ticketmaster's Global Leadership Group. Eric is a Phi Beta Kappa graduate in Economics from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill and holds a Master's in Business Administration from Harvard Business School.

Evan Schlessinger has an extensive consumer goods and financial services background. He is a product development specialist who spearheaded new product efforts at Crystal Light, Entenmann's, Oroweat, Boboli, and Bumble Bee. Previously, Evan served as a Senior V.P of Marketing for Safeway Inc., where he led the launch of the gift card retailing program that became Blackhawk Networks, and since 2003 he has managed a new product / innovation consulting firm. In addition to consulting and consumer research, Evan is a lecturer, investor, board member and corporate adviser. In particular, he often assists in the due diligence efforts of consumer-focused business acquisitions for various companies. Evan is a graduate of the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and earned his M.B.A. from the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

About Transom Consulting Group:

Transom Consulting Group provides strategy and operations consulting as well as M&A advisory services. Transom's clients range from high growth companies to Fortune 100 firms across financial services, retail, consumer goods, technology, and telecom. Transom helps companies tackle their most challenging problems by working closely with top executives to develop pragmatic and data-driven recommendations with immediate financial impact. For more information about Transom Consulting Group, visit http://www.transomconsulting.com or contact inquiries@transomconsulting.com.

SOURCE Transom Consulting Group

Related Links

http://www.transomconsulting.com

