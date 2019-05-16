Transomic CRISPR library to be implemented at the Victorian Centre for Functional Genomics

HUNSTVILLE, Ala., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Transomic Technologies, located on the campus of the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology, has announced that their CRISPR whole genome arrayed library has been purchased by the Victorian Centre for Functional Genomics (VCFG) at the Peter MacCallum Cancer Center in Melbourne, Australia.

Through this arrangement, Transomic Technologies will provide the Peter MacCallum Cancer Center (Peter Mac) research community with access to the latest in genomic tools.

Use of Transomic's CRISPR library will be overseen by Associate Professor Kaylene Simpson, head of the VCFG, which is an internationally recognized high throughput screening facility with a long history in enabling researchers to access and screen using gene knockdown and knockout technologies.

"The VCFG has established both arrayed, synthetic- and pooled lentiviral-screens and sees the purchase of the transEDIT library as a high value resource to drive target validation, create pooled screening options and position researchers to generate dual gene targeting constructs," says Associate Professor Simpson.

Blake Simmons, CEO of Transomic Technologies, says: "Our transEDIT-dual CRISPR arrayed library is built around the incredible power of the CRISPR-Cas9 gene-editing technology."

"This is one of the many tools we offer life science researchers enabling them to make discoveries that ultimately lead to a healthier generation."

These CRISPR genome-editing tools and other gene modulation tools can be purchased through Transomic Technologies at www.transomic.com.

About Transomic: Transomic Technologies provides innovative tools and strategies for life science research to help unravel genetic complexity and understand disease development. This mission, coupled with a good understanding of the tools that life science researchers need, drives our focus to be a research partner; delivering technologies in a cost-effective and technically supported manner to enable discovery across the genome. We have an extensive offering of gene-based products to enable research scientists to perform genome editing, gene knockdown, and gene over-expression studies. These types of studies produce insights into gene function which ultimately provide biological understanding of disease and possibilities for therapies. Our leading-edge products are developed through ongoing collaborations with academic thought leaders.

