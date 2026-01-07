Transource and BHE Transmission to Build Nearly 200-Mile 765-kV Transmission Line in Wisconsin

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A joint venture between Transource Energy, LLC and BHE Transmission plans to build a nearly 200 mile, 765-kV line in Wisconsin following selection by the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO).

This proposal for the Bell Center-Columbia–Sugar Creek–IL/WI State Line 765 kV-Competitive Transmission Project (BECI) was chosen following a thorough evaluation for cost and design, project implementation, operations and maintenance, and transmission planning participation as part of MISO's competitive transmission planning process.

Midcontinent Grid Solutions, a 50/50 joint venture between Transource and BHE Transmission, will make a $1.2 billion investment in this critical infrastructure to enhance reliability, strengthen the grid and support growing energy demand all within the MISO footprint.

"Our nation's power needs are growing rapidly, and MISO has proactively identified the role 765-kV transmission lines can play in efficiently delivering that power to customers. The Transource team is excited to put our unmatched decades of experience in 765-kV transmission line development to work as we build the lines that will provide reliable and affordable power to customers in the MISO region," said Doug Cannon, AEP Transmission president. AEP owns 86.5% of Transource; Evergy owns 13.5%.

"BHE Transmission is pleased to participate in this important transmission project, improving the affordability and reliability of electricity supply in multiple states. While benefiting residential customers, the project will unlock new opportunities for existing and emerging businesses throughout the MISO region," said Ed Rihn, president and CEO, BHE Transmission, which will own 50% of the project. "We look forward to working collaboratively with the MISO, Transource, and valued stakeholders and regulators in Wisconsin to deliver this much needed regional project."

The line will use Transource's innovative "Guyed-Y" line design that narrows the required right-of-way, reducing environmental and landowner impacts associated with the project. This is another example of Transource innovating 765-kV transmission to advance its commitment to environmental respect and to reduce overall project costs for customers.

AEP has built and operates more than 2,000 miles of 765-kV lines, the largest extra-high voltage system in the nation. A single 765-kV line can move 600% more energy than a 345-kV line and uses less than half the total land area needed to deliver the same amount of power.

A final line route has not been selected, and the project schedule is under development to meet a 2034 in-service date. Midcontinent Grid Solutions is committed to keeping potentially impacted landowners and communities informed as the project progresses. This includes information sharing during future project open houses and the opportunity to participate in the siting process. Midcontinent Grid Solutions looks forward to working with local communities and stakeholders to deliver this exciting project to Wisconsin and the broader MISO market.

About Transource Energy

Transource is a partnership between American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) and Evergy focused on the development and investment in competitive electric transmission projects across the U.S.

AEP owns 86.5% of Transource. Evergy owns 13.5% of Transource. Transource's parent companies combine more than 100 years of expertise in the planning, design, engineering, construction and operation of transmission systems.

About BHE Transmission

BHE Transmission supports an all-of-the-above energy strategy. Our diverse generating portfolio, significant pipeline infrastructure and electric transmission assets ensure we are well-positioned to meet the needs of our customers. Our energy businesses deliver low-cost, safe and reliable service each day to more than 13 million customers and end-users throughout the U.S., Great Britain and Alberta, Canada.

SOURCE Transource Energy