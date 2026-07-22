Transpacific Future Center Establishes Permanent Washington Headquarters

WASHINGTON, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Transpacific Future Center (TPFC) announced the establishment of its permanent headquarters in Washington, D.C., creating a dedicated home for dialogue, leadership, and collaboration across the transpacific region. TPFC supports established and rising leaders across sectors to address shared challenges and opportunities shaping the future of the Transpacific region.

"This milestone marks an important new chapter for TPFC," said Danielle Reed, Executive Director of the Transpacific Future Center. "A permanent home in Washington enables us to deepen our work, convene diverse perspectives, and build partnerships that contribute to a more prosperous, economically secure, and connected transpacific region. At TPFC, we are not only creating a hub for mission-aligned organizations, but also programs and initiatives that deliver lasting value throughout the transpacific region."

"The United States-Japan Foundation enthusiastically agreed to become the anchor tenant in the TPFC building, inspired by the vision that Danielle and Evermay leadership laid out when they first contemplated creating this hub," said Jake Schlesinger, President and CEO of the organization. "We're thrilled now to see that vision become a reality, and honored to be a part of it." US-JF is an independent philanthropic organization working to strengthen bilateral ties and address shared challenges

TPFC's permanent headquarters and an accompanying $3 million operating endowment were made possible through a transformational gift from Evermay. Evermay donated the historic Jefferson Place property to support TPFC's long-term mission and institutional growth. Evermay is an Embassy for the Future, dedicated to harnessing the wisdom of the past with the tools of the future for the benefit of humanity.

TPFC will continue expanding its programming from its Washington headquarters, with the U.S-Japan Innovation and Entrepreneurship Fellowship, generously supported by the Japan Foundation, dedicated to carrying out comprehensive international cultural exchange programs throughout the world.

SOURCE Transpacific Future Center