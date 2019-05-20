TransPar Group of Companies to Discuss Alternative K-12 Transportation

CHARLESTON, S.C., May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The TransPar Group of Companies announced that representatives will be hosting a special event, Alternative K-12 Transportation Revealed, with a prominent rideshare service on Sunday, June 30th, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Sheraton Suites Dallas Market Center. Attendees at the Texas Association for Pupil Transportation (TAPT) Conference and Trade Show are invited to attend this informative lunch and learn session where they will hear from industry thought leaders, view demonstrations and learn more about how a partnership with a rideshare organization can have a beneficial impact on both the student passengers and districts when more customized services can be provided in a cost-effective manner.

"The purpose of this event is to raise awareness about alternative transportation since it's becoming more popular, but few know how it actually works," states Tim Ammon, Chief Business Development Officer for the TransPar Group of Companies. "The challenges, when thinking outside of traditional transportation networks, are how to ensure the safety, reliability and cost effectiveness of services. The TransPar Group of Companies is excited to continue our discussions with the student transportation leaders in Texas about how the industry must continue to explore alternatives that increase access to educational programs while maintaining the unparalleled safety record of school bus services."

Complimentary roundtrip transportation will be available to and from the event less than a half a mile from the TAPT Conference, and will conclude in time to attend Sunday's Trade Show. In addition to lunch and refreshments, attendees will also receive a special gift for their school district valued up to $300. Those interested in attending can register here.

"Alternative service providers can be great partners to supplement the resources necessary for school districts to meet their transportation demands," added Ammon. "Supplemental service providers can mitigate the impact of the driver shortage and improve the ability of districts to provide homeless, foster care, special needs, and other low-density services."

Representatives from the TransPar Group of Companies will also be available for discussions and to answer any questions at the TAPT Trade Show on June 30 from 2:00 – 5:30 PM at booth 113.

