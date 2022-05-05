Transparency Global Announces Board Members

NEW YORK, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Global, a company with a mission to accelerate the world's adoption of transparency, announces the appointment of its board. Dr. Christyl Johnson, Salim Ismail, Matt Devost, Nathana O'Brein Sharma, David Greenberg, and Brett Busby comprise the six-member board led by Transparency Global's Chairman Jim Schleckser.

Transparency Global Transparency Global

"We are humbled and honored to have these incredible individuals on our board," said Dr. Rainford Knight, CEO and Co-Founder of Transparency Global. "The leadership, knowledge and broad experience of this special group is truly unmatched."

Dr. Christyl Johnson joined NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center as the Deputy Center Director for Technology and Research Investments on December 6, 2010. She is responsible for formulating the Center's future science and technology strategies and goals as well as developing an integrated program of research and development investments aligned to meet those goals. Dr. Johnson came to NASA from a detail to the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, where she served under the President's Science Advisor as the Executive Director of the National Science and Technology Council (NSTC).

The best-selling author of Exponential Organizations, Salim Ismail has been building disruptive digital companies as a serial entrepreneur since the early 2000s. Ismail is a sought-after strategist and a renowned technology entrepreneur who built and sold his company to Google.

Over the past twenty-five years, Matt Devost has emerged as an established leader in the cybersecurity and technology domains. Devost is currently the CEO & Co-Founder of OODA LLC, a global strategic advisory firm with deep DNA in global security, technology and intelligence issues.

Nathana O'Brien Sharma is General Counsel at Labelbox, a leading artificial intelligence software company backed by Andreeson Horowitz, B Capital – Boston Consulting Group's venture fund, Kleiner Perkins, First Round and Gradient – Google's AI focused venture fund. Sharma is also Faculty at Singularity University in artificial intelligence, blockchain technology and the future of law and governance.

David Greenberg is President of Greenberg Capital, and brings over 25 years of experience in leadership and consulting work with a network of corporate and educational professionals. Greenberg also served as Executive Board and Board Member of the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) during the time it was the world's largest physical commodities exchange.

Appointed to the Texas Supreme Court in 2019, Brett Busby was confirmed unanimously by the Texas Senate and elected to a full term in 2020. He received his undergraduate degree from Duke University and law degree from Columbia Law School, each with high honors.

About Transparency Global

Transparency Global operates a digital platform accelerating the world's adoption of Transparency. The platform includes certifications, rankings, research, education, surveys and a financial index. Transparency Global certifies companies that meet the highest levels of organizational transparency analyzing over 55,000 globally traded public companies creating the world's largest Transparency database of both public and private companies.

For more information, please visit transparency.global

To become a partner, please visit https://transparency.global/transparency-certified/

Media Contact:

Paul Pagnato III

(302) 543-2077

[email protected]

SOURCE Transparency Global