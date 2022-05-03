Transparency Global Announces the Top 25 Most Trusted Companies

NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Global, the first company to quantify the level of corporate transparency, is proud to recognize the Top 25 firms scoring the highest in Trust across the 55,000 plus publicly traded companies analyzed each quarter.

Transparency Global discovered that trust is the single-most important factor of transparency, contributing to brand loyalty, client retention, and employee satisfaction. Our research supports that Trust is one of the most important factors in performance and retention. But many companies struggle with how to establish trust. Transparency is the answer.

"Each of the Six Factors of Transparency builds on the previous factor. When the first five factors are aligned, it leads directly to employee and customer trust," said Transparency Global's CEO and Co-Founder Dr. Rainford Knight. "In other words, attaining a high level of Trust is a product of successfully building a transparent brand."

Congratulations to these Top 25 most trusted companies:

ALLEGION PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.

ALTERYX, INC.

ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC

AXON ENTERPRISE, INC.

BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC.

BLACK KNIGHT, INC.

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS, INC.

COHERENT, INC.

CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD.

Elastic N.V.

ENTEGRIS, INC.

GOODRX HOLDINGS, INC.

JAMF HOLDING CORP.

KLA CORPORATION

MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC.

NVIDIA CORPORATION

QIAGEN N.V.

QUALYS, INC.

RAMBUS INC.

RAPID7, INC.

REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA, INCORPORATED

ROCKET LAB USA, INC.

SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.

WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES, INC.

About Transparency Global

Transparency Global operates a digital platform accelerating the world's adoption of Transparency. The platform includes certifications, rankings, research, education, surveys, and a Financial Index. Transparency Global certifies companies that meet the highest levels of organizational transparency analyzing over 55,000 globally traded public companies creating the world's largest Transparency database of both public and private companies.

