Transparency Global Announces the World's Top 100 Most Transparent Companies for Q2

NEW YORK, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Global, a company with a mission to accelerate the world's adoption of transparency, today announced the top 100 most transparent companies in the world for Q2, tracked by the Transparency Index™.

20 new companies have joined the Transparency Index™, which uses a scoring methodology to quantify the level of transparency in publicly traded global companies.

"As the world's global authority on Transparency, we are thrilled to announce the new list of companies that exhibit the highest level of organizational transparency," said Paul Pagnato, Chairman and Founder of Transparency Global.

Congratulations to the top transparent companies in the world:

APPLE INC. CRH PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY ABCAM PLC CORSAIR GAMING, INC. ACCENTURE PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY* CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC. ADOBE INC. Canadian Solar AUTODESK, INC. CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD.* ADYEN NV-UNSPON ADR DROPBOX, INC. DATADOG, INC. ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, INC* DOCUSIGN, INC. ALLEGION PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY* DYNATRACE, INC. AUTOLIV, INC. ENTEGRIS, INC.* AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.* Elastic N.V. AMAZON.COM, INC. FIVE9, INC. ASML Holding N.V. FIVERR INTERNATIONAL LTD AEROVIRONMENT, INC. GLOBANT S.A. AXON ENTERPRISE, INC. ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP. Bill.com Holdings Inc CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC. THE BUCKLE, INC. Garmin Ltd. BLACK KNIGHT, INC.* GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC* BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC.* Hasbro, Inc. BRADY CORPORATION HP INC. BRUKER CORPORATION HUBSPOT, INC. BWX TECHNOLOGIES, INC.* INTUIT INC. BEYOND MEAT, INC. IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION* Cboe Global Markets, Inc. JD.COM, INC. CARDLYTICS, INC. KLA CORPORATION* CAREDX, INC. LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC. CDW CORPORATION MAGNA INTERNATIONAL* CHARGEPOINT HOLDINGS, INC. MCCORMICK & COMPANY, CME GROUP INC.* INCORPORATED MOMENTIVE GLOBAL INC. SYNOPSYS, INC. MERCURY SYSTEMS, INC.* SONOCO PRODUCTS COMPANY MAXLINEAR, INC. SONOS, INC. NETFLIX, INC. Sony Group Corporation NETAPP, INC. SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS, INC. NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A. SPLUNK INC. NUTANIX, INC. SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A. NVIDIA CORPORATION Sprout Social Inc OMNICELL, INC. SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC. Owens & Minor, Inc.* TELADOC HEALTH, INC. PAGERDUTY, INC. PEARSON PLC ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC PVH CORP. BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION QUALYS, INC. TERADYNE, INC. RELX PLC* THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC. ROCKET LAB USA, INC.* TRIPADVISOR, INC. ROKU, INC. TWILIO INC. ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES, INC.* RAPID7, INC. WORKDAY, INC. STARBUCKS CORPORATION V.F. CORPORATION WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES, INC. STEVEN MADDEN, LTD. WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES, INC.* SHOPIFY INC.

SNOWFLAKE INC.



*Denotes New Addition to Transparency Index™

About Transparency Global

Transparency Global operates a digital platform accelerating the world's adoption of Transparency. The platform includes certifications, financial indexes, rankings, research, education, and surveys. Transparency Global certifies companies that meet the highest levels of organizational transparency analyzing over 60,000 globally traded public companies creating the world's largest Transparency database of both public and private companies.

For more information, please visit transparency.global

