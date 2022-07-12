Transparency Global Names ForwardLane a Transparency Certified™ Company

NEW YORK , July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Global, a company with a mission to accelerate the world's adoption of transparency, today announced that ForwardLane has become Transparency Certified™.

ForwardLane

"Becoming Transparency Certified™ is an unbelievable corporate accomplishment," said Dr. Rainford Knight, CEO and Co-Founder of Transparency Global. "Over a decade of research, and analysis of 55,000 companies, we found 6 factors that define transparency. Only 2% of companies globally meet these standards for environmental, social, corporate governance, privacy and trust. We extend a huge congratulations to Nathan and the entire ForwardLane family. It is an honor to work with such a tremendous organization."

ForwardLane.com is an AI, data, and analytics platform that personalizes the digital client experience, provides advisor insights and next best action workflows.

"Transparency, trust and environmental and social responsibility are core to ForwardLane's values and ethos," said, Nathan Stevenson. "As an AI Wealthtech startup, it is an honor being Certified Transparent™ alongside financial industry leaders like ARK Invest and Cresset. It showcases the commitment we make to our clients of innovation, customer success, responsibility and trust."

About Transparency Global

Transparency Global operates a digital platform accelerating the world's adoption of Transparency. The platform includes certifications, rankings, research, education, surveys and a financial index. Transparency Global certifies companies that meet the highest levels of organizational transparency analyzing over 55,000 globally traded public companies creating the world's largest Transparency database of both public and private companies.

For more information, please visit transparency.global

To become a partner, please visit https://transparency.global/transparency-certified/

About ForwardLane.com

ForwardLane.com provides hyper-personalized insights for wealth, asset managers to supercharge the client experience, deepening client engagement, proactively identify growth opportunities and enhancing client retention. The ForwardLane Atlas AI-powered Insights and Next Best Action platform empowers intermediaries by synthesizing and organizing insights from billions of data points, in unstructured and structured enterprise data. Accelerate time to insight by 650%. Augment human intelligence with AI superpowers. Upgrade your digital client experience.

