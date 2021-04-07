Transparency Integral to Success of Dominica's Citizenship by Investment Programme

LONDON, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With nearly three decades of experience in the investment migration industry, Dominica's Citizenship by Investment Programme is one of the best on the market. This is primarily due to its commitment to transparency and its ability to administer robust due diligence to ensure its continued attraction. Among others, these factors have seen Dominica ranked as the world's best citizenship programme for four consecutive years – as stated by the Financial Times' Professional Wealth Management magazine.

Established in 1993, Dominica is not only one of the most robust programmes available but also one of the oldest. The programme enables foreign investors and their families to become citizens of Dominica once either making a one-time investment into a government fund or buying into pre-approved real estate options. After undergoing a multi-tiered vetting procedure, successful applicants gain access to visa-free or visa-on-arrival travel to over 140 destinations, the right to live, work and study in the nation and most importantly, the ability to pass citizenship down for generations to come.

Dominica remains the only CBI nation to have collaborated with an independent third party to examine how funds generated under the programme are utilised. In 2019, the professional services company Pricewaterhouse Coopers (PwC) conducted an in-depth study exploring CBI's role in national development. PwC found that the generated revenue was channelled into housing, tourism, infrastructure, and other significant sectors on the island. This level of transparency ensures that Dominica's international reputation remains intact whilst setting high standards for the rest of the industry.

"Transparency is critical to running a successful Citizenship by Investment Programme, and Dominica's has stood the test of time because of its commitment to robuse due diligence processes and offering a straightforward and reputable route to second citizenship," said Micha Emmett, CEO of CS Global Partners.

Due diligence is key to encouraging transparency. Dominica ensures that applicants who become citizens of the nation are of the highest moral standing. The country's CBI Unit utilises both internal and external agencies to conduct stringent security checks.

During a recent webinar, Emmanuel Nanthan, Head of Dominica's CBI Unit, highlighted: "If efficiency, if experience, if longevity is the heart and soul, the lifeblood, the main aspect of our Programme is actually the due diligence – that is the heart."

Contact Details:

+44 (0)786-794-2505

[email protected]

www.csglobalpartners.com

SOURCE CS Global Partners

Related Links

http://www.csglobalpartners.com

