Transparency Invest Hires Dow Jones Executive Joe Lanza as President

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Invest™, a company with a mission to accelerate the world's adoption of transparency, announced today that Joe Lanza joined the team as President.

Joe Lanza

Lanza has more than 25 years of senior management experience in the financial services and financial information businesses. He has served as President of Dow Jones Financial Group as well as Barra Retail Solutions. Lanza also served in executive positions at Reuters America over his ten years, including SVP of Reuters Online as well as Vice President and Head of Product Management. Lanza founded the Barron's in Education program, now in place at over 120 colleges and universities around the country.

"Joe is an experienced and impactful leader and his proven success throughout his career will be invaluable," said Paul Pagnato, Chairman and Founder of Transparency Invest. "As President of Transparency Invest, Joe's contributions to transparency will be felt by everyone."

"I am very excited to join the Transparency Invest team," said Lanza. "Research shows that transparency drives both performance and impact and I look forward to bringing that true Win/Win to companies around the world."

About Transparency Invest™

Transparency Invest is a technology-based organization with a massive transformative purpose to positively impact one billion lives. We are a leader in transparency research, financial indexes and educational services, with a mission to accelerate the world's adoption of transparency. We relentlessly pursue solutions to solve even the most complex problems through transparency. Transparency Changes Everything®. For more information about Transparency Invest, please visit transparencyinvest.com.

Media Contact:

Tanya Leyderman

(302) 543-2077

[email protected]

SOURCE Transparency Invest