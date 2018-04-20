Transparency Life Science Founder Tomasz Sablinski Tops "Champions of Change" in The Medicine Maker's 2018 Power List

This is the third year Dr. Sablinski has been featured among the top 100 most inspirational leaders in the pharmaceutical industry. Dr. Sablinski was selected as the highest-ranking "Champions of Change" CEO and is featured among top executives, scientists and industry influencers.

"I am again honored to be named among the Champions of Change by The Medicine Maker," commented Dr. Sablinski. "Virtually every industry has been transformed by digital technologies. The biopharmaceutical industry's digital transformation will have profound effects on improving drug development, delivering greater efficiency and expanding patient engagement, resulting in more drugs and more effective drugs that improve human health. TLS is committed to accelerating the industry's transition to all-digital trials, which will speed access to life-saving medicines and bring major benefits to drug developers, healthcare providers and patients."

The Medicine Maker Power List was compiled based on nominations evaluated and ranked by an expert industry panel. This Power List was published in the magazine's April 2018 issue. An online version can be found at: https://themedicinemaker.com/power-list/2018/

About Transparency Life Sciences

Transparency Life Sciences (TLS) is the first all-digital clinical development services company. Rapid advances in digital technology and strong regulatory support create a historic opportunity for TLS to catalyze a fundamental transformation in clinical trial design and execution, significantly improving the quality of clinical trials while reducing their overall cost. TLS's approach combines crowdsourcing and mobile health technology to advance drug candidates through clinical trials with unprecedented efficiency and patient and regulatory relevance. The use of digital technology allows TLS to reduce or eliminate reliance on physical study sites that are expensive, complex and inconvenient for patients, and limit the geographic scope of enrollment. For more information, visit transparencyls.com/.

