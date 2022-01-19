Transparency Technologies LLC Announces the 2022 Top 100 Most Transparent Companies in the World

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Technologies LLC ("Transparency®"), a company with a mission to accelerate the world's adoption of transparency, today announced the top 100 transparent companies in the world, tracked by the Transparency Index™.

The Transparency Index™ uses a scoring methodology to quantify the level of transparency in every single publicly traded company globally, identifying the top 100.

"As the world's largest provider of transparency research, we are thrilled to be able to now define and quantify organizational transparency across every company in any industry," said Paul Pagnato, Chairman and Founder of Transparency®. "Transparency is a catalyst for impact and growth and will transform industries globally."

Congratulations to the top Transparent companies in the world:

HP TERADYNE PVH GARMIN STEELCASE FIVE9 TRIPADVISOR SONOS AUTOLIV SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY TESLA BUCKLE AEROVIRONMENT CBOE GLOBAL MARKET BEST BUY CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS CRH DROPBOX HASBRO NUTANI SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS OMNICELL SONY GROUP ACUSHNET VF ADYEN KNOWLES AXON ENTERPRISE MCCORMICK & CO CHARGEPOINT HOLDINGS NETAPP ROPER TECHNOLOGIES SONOCO PRODUCTS DOCUSIGN SPECTRUM BRANDS HIBBETT BRADY CORPORATION NETFLIX CDW NVIDIA IROBOT STARBUCKS PEARSON AUTODES APPLE MOMENTIVE GLOBAL CORSAIR GAMING TPI COMPOSITES STEVEN MADDEN ASML HOLDING PROTO LABS CANADIAN SOLAR AMAZON.COM INTUIT SPLUNK LULULEMON ATHLETICA MAXLINEAR CARDLYTICS RAPID7 ELASTIC STITCH FIX CROWDSTRIKE SYNOPSYS LEMONADE THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC NATURA &CO TWIST BIOSCIENCE CORP SNOWFLAKE ABCAM PLC-SPON ROBLOX CORP TELADOC HEALTH SHOPIFY ADOBE DIGITALOCEAN BRUKER CORP ROKU QUALYS AGORA 2U UNITY SOFTWARE WORKDAY BIO-TECHNE CORP CAREDX GLOBANT SA JD.COM FIVERR INTERNATIONAL LTD PAGERDUTY DATADOG INC SALESFORCE.COM GITLAB INC BEYOND MEAT ATLASSIAN CORP PLC DYNATRACE BILL.COM TWILIO CLOUDFLARE WARBY PARKER SPROUT SOCIAL RADWARE HUBSPOT

About Transparency Technologies LLC

Transparency Technologies LLC operates a digital platform accelerating the world's adoption of transparency. The company is engaged in the development, launch and expansion of transparency enabled technologies. The digital platform comprises multiple verticals - research, certifications, financial indexes, education, surveys and rankings. Virtual digital platforms enable corporations and professionals to become certified as transparency adopters and ambassadors. The digital survey technologies are dual factor authenticated trusted surveys enabling employees and consumers to openly voice opinions. The company's proprietary algorithm, neural networks and web scrapers create research platform to quantify organizational transparency. The company's technologies analyze over 58,000 globally publicly traded companies creating a Transparency Funnel™ for performance and impact-based indexes. The indexes identify the Top 100, 75, 50 and 25 transparent publicly traded companies in the world. The Transparency indexes incorporate ESG and Sustainability standards and are licensed to third party asset managers and institutions. The company's technologies and products are applicable to all industries and demographics.

