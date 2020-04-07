Transparent Caching Industry Analysis, 2020-2025: Projected to Exhibit a CAGR of Around 30%

DUBLIN, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Transparent Caching Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global transparent caching market is currently experiencing strong growth. Looking forward, the market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of around 30% during 2020-2025.



Transparent caching offers numerous advantages, such as improving the performance and Quality of Experience (QoE) for the end users and reducing network bandwidth consumption. It also helps in lowering capital expense (CAPEX) and operating expense (OPEX) by enabling the existing network routers, switches and internet links to handle more traffic.



Moreover, the growing video content represents another major factor driving the market growth, as it is the largest and fastest growing type of network traffic load, especially over mobile devices. Moreover, many leading IT firms are advancing caching technology as a fully managed service to speed deployment and streamline ongoing operations.



For instance, Qwilt, an Edge Cloud application developer, has introduced Qwilt Live Stream Cache, a caching solution for optimizing both the live and on-demand streaming video by caching content at the network edge, close to consumers.



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Akamai Technologies Inc., ARA Networks, Brocade Communications Systems, Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Ericsson, Fortinet Inc., Google Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Kollective Technology Inc., Level 3 Communications LLC, Nokia Corporation, Qwilt, Superlumin, Symantec Corporation Ltd., etc.



Key Questions Answered

How has the global transparent caching market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the content type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the software?

What is the breakup of the market based on the hardware?

What is the breakup of the market based on the services?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global transparent caching market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Transparent Caching Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Content Type

6.1 Live Streaming Videos

6.2 Static Videos

6.3 Others



7 Market Breakup by Component Type

7.1 Software

7.2 Hardware

7.3 Services



8 Market Breakup by End-User

8.1 ISPs

8.2 Telecom Operators

8.3 Direct-to-Home (DTH) Cable Service Providers

8.4 Enterprises

8.5 Governments

8.6 Others



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 Europe

9.2 Asia-Pacific

9.3 North America

9.4 Latin America

9.5 Middle East & Africa



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 Akamai Technologies Inc.

13.3.1.1 Company Overview

13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.1.3 SWOT Analysis

13.3.1.4 Financials

13.3.2 ARA Networks

13.3.3 Brocade Communications Systems Inc.

13.3.4 Cisco Systems Inc.

13.3.5 Citrix Systems Inc.

13.3.6 Ericsson

13.3.7 Fortinet Inc.

13.3.8 Google Inc.

13.3.9 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

13.3.10 Kollective Technology Inc.

13.3.11 Level 3 Communications LLC

13.3.12 Nokia Corporation

13.3.13 Qwilt

13.3.14 Superlumin

13.3.15 Symantec Corporation Ltd.



