Transparent Ceramics Market to Cross US$1bn by 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

Superior properties of transparent ceramics have led to substitution of glass in various high-end applications. The product is four times harder and stronger than the conventional glass. As a result, these materials are scratch proof and have a longer life, which make them appropriate for high wear conditions. These ceramics exhibit thermal resistance and can withstand high temperature up to 1,600°C, whereas the melting point of traditional glass is close to 500°C. Hence, transparent ceramics are appropriate to be used in blasting cubicles, dental kiln, transparent ballistic vehicle protection, etc.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/3638

These advanced materials are developed on the basis of requirement, thus leading to an increased product pricing. High prices, lack of technological knowhow, limited current industrial acceptance, and recycling challenges associated with the product may hinder the transparent ceramics market growth over the coming years.

Magnesium aluminate spinel or Mg-spinel is a significant product category which would likely grow at an annual growth rate of more than 23% in the coming years. This is a polycrystalline ceramic which is ideally used for production of high-performance optical components. Mg-spinel is produced by sintering process at high temperature and is available at a price lower than other products, thus promoting the transparent ceramics market demand.

Optoelectronic application segment will reach a market share of approximately 30% in 2025 owing to high usage of transparent in production of LED lighting, optical lenses, laser systems, optical insulators, amplifiers, transmitters, etc. High optical transparency, thermal resistance and strength are some the its features which makes it a better choice for all these optoelectronic devices. The rising trend in the global electronics industry would in turn boost the product sales in the coming years.

Browse key industry insights spread across 285 pages with 453 market data tables & 25 figures & charts from the report, "Transparent Ceramics Market Size By Product (Sapphire, Magnesium Aluminate Spinel [Mg-Spinel], Yttria Alumina Garnet [YAG], Aluminum Oxynitride), By Application (Optoelectronics, Defense & Security, Aerospace & Aviation, Healthcare Equipment), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, China, India, Japan, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait), Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025" in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/transparent-ceramics-market

The global transparent ceramics market is led by North America, driven by the U.S. defense and optoelectronics sectors. The region will hold a share of around 45% in 2025 due to the research activities and product developments going on in the region. The U.S. marks the highest military expenditure in the world, and application of such advanced materials in developing modern warfare weapons will drive the regional market over the coming years.

Some of the product manufacturers in the transparent ceramics market are Rubicon Technology, Inc., CeramTech, Surmet Corporation, Coorstek Corporation, Konoshima Chemical, Kyocera, CeraNova Corporation, Crystalwise Technology, Rayotek Scientific, Almatis, Hansol Technics, etc. The players are heavily investing in R&D activities to enhance the quality of transparent ceramics and meet the changing requirements of the end-user industries.

Make an Inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/3638

Browse More New Reports:

1. Polycarbonate Composites Market Size By Reinforcement (Glass Fiber Filled, Carbon Fiber Filled), By End-user (Consumer Electronics, Medical Instruments, Electrical Engineering, Automotive Plastics) Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, Brazil, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE),Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/polycarbonate-composites-market

2. Recycled Metal Market Size By Metal (Ferrous, Non-ferrous [Aluminum, Copper, Lead, Precious Metals]), By End-user (Building & Construction, Transport, Industrial Machinery, Electrical & Electronics, Defense, Packaging, Consumer Goods, Nuclear, Military, Jewellery, Coins, Chemical), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, China, India, Japan, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE), Application Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/recycled-metal-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone: +1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: sales@gminsights.com

Web: https://www.gminsights.com

SOURCE Global Market Insights, Inc.