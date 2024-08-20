With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 4890% Percent, Smile Obsession Ranks No. 57 Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies and ranked #1 amongst dental office groups that made the list.

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed last week that Transparent Dental Group (Smile Obsession) ranks No. 57 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Amongst dental office groups that made the list, Smile Obsession ranked #1. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.

Dr Viren Patel, owner and CEO of Smile Obsession, wanted to build a best in class privately owned dental group in the Chicagoland market. "We are incredibly honored to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list. This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire organization. The commitment to embracing new technologies, constant change, and providing exceptional patient experiences from every dentist and employee of Smile Obsession has been the driving force behind our growth. Focusing on people and patients before profits was the key to our success. What started out as one office during covid in 2020, has grown to 15 locations today. The plan is to keep growing and be at 18 locations by the end of this year," Smile Obsession has redefined the way dental offices are operated. As a completely centralized model, the offices do not have phones or admin staff. Clinical teams focus on the patients in each office while the centralized support center in Oakbrook Terrace focuses on the administrative duties of running a dental office. Jacquelyn Vasquez runs the operations for the company, Jenesis Lopez focuses on the facilities and procurement, and Dr Brittney Borga, as the Chief Dental Officer, brings clinical leadership to over thirty dentists that make up this growing group. Smile Obsession's growth trajectory has been marked by strategic acquisitions, building new dental offices, implementation of cutting-edge dental technologies, and a customer-first approach. The company continues to expand its footprint while adapting to the evolving needs of dental patients.

For more information about Transparent Dental Group DBA Smile Obsession, please visit www.smileobsession.com or email Dr Viren Patel at [email protected]

SOURCE Transparent Dental Group