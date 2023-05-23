Transparent Electronics Market size to grow by USD 4,355.93 million from 2022 to 2027; Growth driven by increasing adoption of digital signage in numerous service sectors - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The transparent electronics market is set to grow by USD 4355.93 million from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 30.71% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of digital signage in numerous service sectors.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Transparent Electronics Market 2023-2027

The report on the transparent electronics market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Transparent Electronics Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increasing adoption of digital signage in numerous service sectors

Advances and innovations in technology

High investment in R and D

Market Trends

Rising adoption of smart windows in the automotive industry

Innovations in display technology

Rising adoption in various end-user industries

Market Challenges

High costs associated with transparent electronics

Low adoption in developing countries

Lack of skilled labor

Transparent Electronics Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

The transparent electronics market is segmented by application (consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, and others), product (transparent displays, transparent solar panels, and transparent windows), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the consumer electronics segment will be significant during the forecast period. The market is driven by the increasing use of touch-sensitive electronic devices that can replace traditional keyboard/keyboard and mouse devices.

North America is estimated to contribute 40% to the growth of the global transparent electronics market during the forecast period. The growth of the automotive industry, especially electric vehicles, is expected to have a positive impact on the demand for transparent displays as automakers add high-tech features to their vehicles.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country- and region-wise data, historic data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) View Sample Report

The transparent electronics market covers the following areas:

Transparent Electronics Market Sizing

Transparent Electronics Market Forecast

Transparent Electronics Market Analysis



Companies Mentioned

BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd.

Brite Corp.

Cambrios Technologies Corp.

ClearLED Inc.

Corning Inc.

Gauzy Ltd.

Gentex Corp.

LG Electronics Inc.

OLEDWorks LLC

Onyx Solar Group LLC

Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Planar Systems Inc.

Pro Display

RavenWindow

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen AuroLED Technology Co. Ltd.

SHENZHEN NEXNOVO TECHNOLOGY Co. Ltd.

NEXNOVO TECHNOLOGY Co. Ltd. Street Communication Inc.

TDK Corp.

Ubiquitous Energy Inc.

Transparent Electronics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 30.71% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4355.93 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 26.26 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd., Brite Corp., Cambrios Technologies Corp., ClearLED Inc., Corning Inc., Gauzy Ltd., Gentex Corp., LG Electronics Inc., OLEDWorks LLC, Onyx Solar Group LLC, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Planar Systems Inc., Pro Display, RavenWindow, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shenzhen AuroLED Technology Co. Ltd., SHENZHEN NEXNOVO TECHNOLOGY Co. Ltd., Street Communication Inc., TDK Corp., and Ubiquitous Energy Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global transparent electronics market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global transparent electronics market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 By Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – By Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 By Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – By Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Consumer electronics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Consumer electronics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 52: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 54: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 Transparent displays - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Transparent displays - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Transparent displays - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Transparent displays - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Transparent displays - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Transparent solar panels - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Transparent solar panels - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Transparent solar panels - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Transparent solar panels - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Transparent solar panels - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Transparent windows - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Transparent windows - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Transparent windows - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Transparent windows - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Transparent windows - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 68: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 70: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 71: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 73: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 107: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 108: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 109: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 110: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 111: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 113: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 115: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 116: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 117: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 118: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 119: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 120: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 121: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 122: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 123: BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 124: BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.4 Brite Corp.

Exhibit 127: Brite Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Brite Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Brite Corp. - Key offerings

12.5 ClearLED Inc.

Exhibit 130: ClearLED Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 131: ClearLED Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: ClearLED Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 Corning Inc.

Exhibit 133: Corning Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Corning Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 135: Corning Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 136: Corning Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: Corning Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 Gentex Corp.

Exhibit 138: Gentex Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Gentex Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 140: Gentex Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 141: Gentex Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: Gentex Corp. - Segment focus

12.8 LG Electronics Inc.

Exhibit 143: LG Electronics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 144: LG Electronics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: LG Electronics Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 Onyx Solar Group LLC

Exhibit 146: Onyx Solar Group LLC - Overview



Exhibit 147: Onyx Solar Group LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: Onyx Solar Group LLC - Key offerings

12.10 Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 149: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 150: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 151: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 152: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

12.11 Planar Systems Inc.

Exhibit 154: Planar Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 155: Planar Systems Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: Planar Systems Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 Pro Display

Exhibit 157: Pro Display - Overview



Exhibit 158: Pro Display - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: Pro Display - Key offerings

12.13 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 160: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 161: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 162: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 163: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 164: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.14 Shenzhen AuroLED Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 165: Shenzhen AuroLED Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 166: Shenzhen AuroLED Technology Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 167: Shenzhen AuroLED Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.15 SHENZHEN NEXNOVO TECHNOLOGY Co. Ltd.

NEXNOVO TECHNOLOGY Co. Ltd. Exhibit 168: SHENZHEN NEXNOVO TECHNOLOGY Co. Ltd. - Overview

NEXNOVO TECHNOLOGY Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 169: SHENZHEN NEXNOVO TECHNOLOGY Co. Ltd. - Product / Service

NEXNOVO TECHNOLOGY Co. Ltd. - Product / Service

Exhibit 170: SHENZHEN NEXNOVO TECHNOLOGY Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.16 TDK Corp.

Exhibit 171: TDK Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 172: TDK Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 173: TDK Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 174: TDK Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 175: TDK Corp. - Segment focus

12.17 Ubiquitous Energy Inc.

Exhibit 176: Ubiquitous Energy Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 177: Ubiquitous Energy Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 178: Ubiquitous Energy Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 179: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 180: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 181: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 182: Research methodology



Exhibit 183: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 184: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 185: List of abbreviations

