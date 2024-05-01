Transparent House Celebrates 20th Anniversary with Launch of New Website Showcasing Two Decades of Photorealistic CG Excellence

SAN FRANCISCO, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparent House, a pioneering global creative production studio proudly announces its 20th anniversary in the industry. Since its inception in 2004, Transparent House has been at the forefront of creative innovation, delivering cutting-edge cg animations and renderings for their clients.

To mark this significant milestone, Transparent House has launched a new website showcasing its remarkable journey over the past two decades. The website features a comprehensive display of the studio's diverse portfolio, encompassing a wide range of services including product and architectural visualization, CG animations, and branded interactive environments.

Originally founded as an architectural visualization studio, Transparent House has evolved into a multifaceted creative powerhouse. Renowned for its meticulous visualization and unparalleled photorealism, the studio has set the standard for excellence in the field of CG graphics.

Over the years, Transparent House has expanded its expertise to serve clients across various industries, including real estate, retail, consumer electronics, and technology. Embracing emerging technologies, the studio has recently ventured into the realms of the metaverse and augmented reality, pushing the boundaries of digital innovation.

"We are incredibly proud to celebrate 20 years of creativity, innovation, and excellence," said Denis Krylov, Co-Founder and CEO of Transparent House. "Our journey has been marked by a relentless commitment to pushing the limits of imagination and delivering unparalleled experiences for our clients."

Transparent House's client roster boasts some of the world's most recognizable brands, including Apple, HP, Samsung, JLab, Macy's, Sony, and Logitech. Through strategic collaborations and groundbreaking projects, the studio continues to redefine the possibilities of visual storytelling and brand communication.

For more information about Transparent House and its services, please visit www.transparenthouse.com.

