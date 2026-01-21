Transparent Partners Launches Agent Studio, Adds Executive Talent to Help Brands Operationalize AI at Scale

CHICAGO, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As brands race to adopt AI, the real competitive advantage is no longer experimentation, but execution. Transparent Partners, a Chicago-based marketing services firm known for helping enterprise brands modernize marketing through data, technology, and operational rigor, announced two major developments that deepen its ability to turn AI ambition into measurable impact: the launch of Agent Studio, a new platform for hosting AI agents and custom solutions, and the appointment of Procter & Gamble veteran Lana Rainier as Senior Vice President, Consulting Services.

Together, these moves demonstrate the growing value Transparent Partners delivers to enterprise brands, transforming marketing in an AI-powered world.

Introducing Agent Studio: A Platform for Always-On Solutions Intelligence

Transparent Partners today unveiled Agent Studio, a secure, AI-powered platform that extends the value of transformation work beyond a project's end. Agent Studio provides a dedicated environment for deploying AI agents and custom solutions over time, helping clients operationalize strategy, preserve institutional knowledge, and make faster, more confident decisions.

It also drives enterprise-wide adoption of new strategic approaches and ways of working, accelerating transformation and increasing long-term value from the work.

Transformation initiatives generate enormous value—and enormous output. Yet too often, critical insights, decisions, and recommendations remain trapped in slide decks, shared drives, and email threads. As teams change and new questions arise, organizations end up rerunning analyses or relitigating decisions that were already made.

Agent Studio solves this by turning transformation outputs into an always-on intelligence layer clients can access on demand. By making the full library of work instantly usable—including strategies, assessments, media plans, audience research, frameworks, and implementation documents—Agent Studio helps organizations:

Find answers fast without hunting through documents

without hunting through documents Reuse recommendations across planning cycles and new initiatives

across planning cycles and new initiatives Preserve institutional memory as teams and agencies change

as teams and agencies change Accelerate adoption of transformation outputs across the organization

of transformation outputs across the organization Maintain momentum between milestones, steering committees, and planning windows

The First Agent in Studio: Transparent Project Agent

The first solution deployed in Agent Studio is the Transparent Project Agent, which converts Transparent Partners' deliverables into a searchable, conversational knowledge base. Instead of digging through folders or scheduling meetings, teams can ask natural-language questions and receive answers grounded in the full context of their transformation initiative.

Clients can ask questions such as:

"What decisions did we make about our operating model—and why?"

"Which capabilities were prioritized in the transformation roadmap?"

"What were the key insights from our diagnostics and stakeholder interviews?"

"How did we recommend structuring governance and measurement?"

The result is faster onboarding, fewer repeated cycles, and transformation intelligence available 24/7—directly within the flow of work.

"Transformation shouldn't end when the project does," said Darren Rankine, CTO of Transparent Partners. "Agent Studio ensures the intelligence created during transformation remains accessible and actionable as organizations evolve."

Strengthening Execution with Proven Analytics Leadership

To support the growing demand for AI-powered solutions and embedded intelligence, Transparent Partners also announced that Lana Rainier has joined the firm as Senior Vice President of Consulting Services.

Rainier brings more than 15 years of experience leading analytics, insights, and media transformation for some of the world's most iconic brands. Prior to joining Transparent Partners, she spent her career at Procter & Gamble, where she helped transform the company's media data, systems, and operating model while leading innovation across audience strategy and retail media to advance industry standards.

"Having spent my career driving innovation across data, analytics, and media models, I recognize both the opportunity for brands—and the growing complexity of navigating an ever-changing ecosystem," said Rainier. "Transparent Partners' ability to turn complexity into clarity is needed now more than ever. Brands are looking for partners who can demystify a complex landscape, illuminate clear paths forward, and deliver with excellence. I'm excited to bring my experience to a team that combines deep expertise, operational rigor, and the agility to harness AI for real business impact."

Building the Next Era of Marketing Operations

With a growing roster of Fortune 500 clients across CPG, retail, financial services, and life sciences, Transparent Partners is focused on helping brands move beyond AI pilots toward durable operating advantage. By combining experienced leadership with platforms like Agent Studio, the firm is enabling clients to operationalize AI, preserve the value of transformation work, and embed intelligence directly into daily decision-making.

"These announcements reflect how we believe marketing will operate going forward," said CEO Aaron Fetters. "AI isn't just a toolset—it's an operating layer. Agent Studio allows us to turn transformation work into living systems, while leaders like Lana ensure those systems get adopted, scaled, and translated into results. This is how brands move from ambition to execution."

About Transparent Partners

Transparent Partners is a Services-as-a-Solution company that helps enterprise brands transform their marketing capabilities with AI-driven solutions. Today's marketing organizations struggle with fragmented technology, underutilized data, and increasing pressure to deliver measurable impact. Transparent Partners delivers AI-powered services and embedded solutions that help brands operationalize intelligence, automate workflows, optimize investments, and accelerate growth.

