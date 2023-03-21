Transparent Solar Panels Market is anticipated to surge at a CAGR/rate of 5% fueled by a significant shift towards power generation from clean sources and building a sustainable industrial ecosystem | UnivDatos Market Insights

NOIDA, India, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report published by UnivDatos Markets Insights, the Transparent Solar Panels Market was valued at USD 1000 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% from 2022-2028. The analysis has been segmented into Type (Thin Film Photovoltaics (TPVs), Near Infrared Transparent Solar Cell, Polymer Solar Cell (PSC), Perovskite Solar Cell, and Quantum Dot (QD) Solar Cell); Application (Tracking Solar Panels and Stationary Solar Panels); Region/Country.

Market Overview

Transparent solar panels are clear/transparent glasses that function exactly like a regular solar panel. The differentiation in transparent solar panels is that they are made using commonplace items like electronics, a sheet of glass, or windows. Transparent solar panels have a huge potential in meeting the world's energy demand by using renewable sources such as natural light. Some major types of solar panels which are already being used include, glass in skyscraper buildings, windows in homes, sunroofs of cars, and even smartphones.

Factors such as the growing transition toward electric vehicles coupled with the growing adoption of transparent solar panels in agriculture and military & defense sectors, and product launches in the market are some of the prominent factors that are positively influencing the market growth globally.

Some of the major players operating in the market include Ciel & Terre International, JA SOLAR Technology Co. Ltd, KYOCERA Corp, LONGi Solar, Trina Solar, Vikram Solar Ltd, Wuxi Suntech Power Co. Ltd, First Solar Inc., Hanwha Qcells Co. Ltd., Canadian Solar Inc.

COVID-19 Impact

The recent covid-19 pandemic has disrupted the world and has brought a state of shock to the global economy. The global pandemic has impacted industries and has transformed the way industries are delivered. The transparent solar panels market has been significantly affected during these times owing to the supply chain, manufacturing, implementation delay, and other factors during the pandemic. Thus, the demand for renewable energy is increasing which is increasing the demand for solar panels in the market.

Based on type, the market is segmented into thin film photovoltaics (TPVs), near infrared transparent solar cell, polymer solar cell (PSC), perovskite solar cell, and quantum dot (QD) solar cell. The quantum dot (QD) solar cell category is to grow with the highest CAGR. This is because adjusting the size of quantum dots sets the bandgap which enables tuning of energy levels of solar panels. The bandgaps can be expressed by the dots in a variety of sizes without altering the underlying material or production methods which is further increasing the demand for QD solar cells in the market.

Based on application, the market is bifurcated into tracking solar panels and stationary solar panels. Among these, stationary solar panels are expected to have a significant share during the forecast period. This is because these gather and use light energy through a window or glass surface irrespective of the angle and are oriented directly towards the sun's rays. Also, stationary solar panels have solar concentrators that are comparatively cheaper than solar trackers. This is probably because they are stationary and do not need additional cooling systems which is further increasing the demand in the market. Thus, many players are working towards better designing facilities for solar panels. For instance, In Oct 2022 , A team of scientists from École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne in Switzerland specially designed photosensitizer dye molecules. The new transparent solar panels could turn your windows into power sources to keep electricity flowing through towns and cities.

Transparent Solar Panels Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:

North America (U.S, Canada , and Rest of North America )

(U.S, , and Rest of ) Europe ( Germany , U.K., France , Italy , Spain , Rest of Europe )

( , U.K., , , , Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , and the Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , and the Rest of ) Rest of the World

Europe is anticipated to grow at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period. This is mainly due to technological advancements, rising environmental pollution, the rising price of fuels, and growing awareness among people toward clean energy, high investments by governments of countries such as Germany, Switzerland, and others are expected to drive the growth of the transparent solar panels market. Also, European nations are among the front runner in the renewable energy sector across the globe. For instance, according to EEA early estimates, by 2021, 22% of the energy consumed in the EU, was generated from renewable sources. In addition, in July 2021, Dutch solar project developer Groenleven, a unit of German renewable energy company BayWa re, completed construction on two floating PV plants with an aggregate capacity of 70.9 MW in the Netherlands. Furthermore, with the increasing demand for electricity and low maintenance cost of solar panels leads to cheaper ones in the long run which makes them a good investment in private households. Thus, all these factors are increasing the demand for transparent solar panels in the region.

The major players targeting the market include

Ciel & Terre International

JA SOLAR Technology Co. Ltd

KYOCERA Corp

LONGi Solar

Trina Solar

Vikram Solar Ltd

Wuxi Suntech Power Co. Ltd

First Solar Inc.

Hanwha Qcells Co. Ltd.

Canadian Solar Inc.

Competitive Landscape

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the transparent solar panels market. The major players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.

Transparent Solar Panels Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2028 Growth momentum Accelerate at a CAGR of over 5% Market size 2021 USD 1000 Mn Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Rest of World Major contributing region Europe to Dominate the Global Transparent Solar Panels Market Key countries covered United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, China, Japan, and India Companies profiled Ciel & Terre International, JA SOLAR Technology Co. Ltd, KYOCERA Corp, LONGi Solar, Trina Solar, Vikram Solar Ltd, Wuxi Suntech Power Co. Ltd, First Solar Inc., Hanwha Qcells Co. Ltd., Canadian Solar Inc. Report Scope Market Trends, Drivers, and Restraints; Revenue Estimation and Forecast; Segmentation Analysis; Impact of COVID-19; Demand and Supply Side Analysis; Competitive Landscape; Company Profiling Segments Covered By Type; By Application; By Region/Country

