TransparentBusiness Helps SMBs and Entrepreneurs Compete in the Post-COVID 19 Economy and Join the Future of Work

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TransparentBusiness , the SaaS platform for remote work and team management recognized by Citigroup as the Top People Management Solution , announced the launch of a global program that empowers SMBs and entrepreneurs to manage their business remotely and succeed in the new normal. Through CloudWorking Academy , users can access online training modules to learn to use the tools and leverage best practices to manage remote projects and teams with efficiency, accountability and transparency. All participating companies also receive free software licenses for up to 25 team members through 2022 to efficiently digitize their operations and ensure business continuity.

Silvina Moschini, a co-founder, Chairwoman and President of TransparentBusiness

"The future of work is here, and digitalization is not intended to benefit only large corporations or technology companies," said Silvina Moschini , President and Founder of Transparent Business. "We are committed to ensuring businesses of all sizes - and from every industry- leverage technology to stay open and thrive in this new environment that continues to be burdened with operational disruptions."

Small businesses, which represent 99% of all businesses in the U.S., and employ nearly 50% of the total workforce were hit the hardest by the pandemic. According to the Small Business Administration, more than 30% of small businesses temporarily shut down their operation in some capacity this year. What's even more worrisome is that a majority of small businesses report that they are preparing for a second wave of COVID-19, and an economy that will change permanently.

TransparentBusiness is a turn-key solution that helps SMBs coordinate and manage remote work, with transparency, innovation and efficiency. It offers business owners and entrepreneurs a simple solution to monitor, collaborate, manage and analyze the work done by remote employees and contractors no matter where they are, resolving the greatest challenges associated with remote work, which are trust, engagement and accountability. With more than 9,000 clients in more than 100 countries, TransparentBusiness is considered the Gold Standard in Remote Work.

To join the global SMB program, please register at https://transparentbusiness.com/signup and use the code FREE25 in the "How did you hear about us" field. Once registered, participants will receive an email with instructions to download software and how to access the online courses in the CloudWorking Academy .

About TransparentBusiness

TransparentBusiness is a cloud-based solution for the management of remote teams that solves the three greatest challenges associated with remote work: trust, engagement and accountability. TransparentBusiness also addresses key issues associated with outsourcing and telecommuting. It increases productivity, prevents overbilling, enables coordination and monitoring, offering real time data about the cost and the status of all tasks and projects. Click HERE to view a demo.

