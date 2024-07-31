TransPecos Banks To Drive $3M+ in Cost Savings By Adopting Oscilar's AI-Powered AML Risk Platform for BaaS Compliance

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPecos Banks, an innovative Texas-based community bank, has selected Oscilar's innovative AI-Powered AML Risk Platform to transform its compliance and risk management capabilities. This strategic partnership will leverage the latest technology to capitalize on growth opportunities in TransPecos Banks' fintech programs while ensuring robust regulatory compliance. Upon implementation of Oscilar's solution, TransPecos Banks will be well-positioned to scale its BaaS offerings efficiently and securely.

The rise of Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) has intensified regulatory scrutiny, especially regarding Anti-Money Laundering (AML) compliance. Traditional AML tools struggle with fragmented workflows, manual reporting, and scalability issues, often failing to provide a unified view of fintech activities.

TransPecos Banks determined that to properly support multiple fintech partners it had to implement a robust but manageable compliance infrastructure. Utilizing Oscilar's Platform will allow TransPecos to overcome common challenges of siloed data, limited visibility into partner activities, and manual processes. It now is able to scale safely, securely and with clear visibility and customer deposit records. TransPecos sought a solution enabling controlled growth while maintaining strict regulatory compliance. They needed a system to enhance their operations, support staff in managing partnerships effectively, and keep regulatory requirements at the forefront of their expansion strategy, all without dramatically increasing headcount.

"We were extremely impressed by Oscilar's capabilities from the moment we saw them. Their technology presented exactly what we needed in-house to support our growth ambitions while maintaining control. What really impressed us was Oscilar's agility and adaptability. The ability to enhance and refine our processes quickly, especially in monitoring, is crucial. With Oscilar, we can update rules and implement changes faster than with any other platform we've seen. This responsiveness is invaluable, particularly when it comes to adapting to new regulations. Oscilar is a fintech company doing things the right way, giving us the tools we need to grow confidently in this rapidly changing space." – Michael Kozub, CEO, TransPecos Banks.

Oscilar's AI-Powered AML Risk Platform emerged as the ideal solution, offering:

A centralized Mission Control Dashboard providing a portfolio view of all fintech workflows and KPI metrics AI-driven case management with automated SAR and UAR filing capabilities Advanced ML and GenAI-powered detection for complex risky transactions Customizable workflows for various fintech products (credit, debit, account opening, etc.)

Neha Narkhede, CEO and Co-Founder, Oscilar, said: "Our partnership with TransPecos Banks marks a pivotal moment in BaaS compliance. We recognize the unique challenges TransPecos faces as they scale their fintech partners, each with distinct risk profiles. Our collaboration enables TransPecos Banks to redefine compliance in the BaaS space. Our AI-powered AML Risk Decisioning Platform will help TransPecos centralize oversight across their diverse fintech portfolio for all products, from credit and debit to account opening. This approach will not only streamline their operations but position them to meet evolving regulatory expectations with confidence. Together, we're setting a new standard for how banks can innovate and scale in the fintech ecosystem while maintaining the highest compliance standards."

The implementation of Oscilar's platform is expected to deliver significant benefits to TransPecos, including:

$3M+ Annual Cost Savings

40% Reduction in the cost of AML Operations: Fewer false positive alerts with custom fintech workflows & alert models

70% Reduction in Alert Review & Case Investigation: Streamlined with single view of customer data, AML risk, AI case summaries, and automatic evidence collection

80% Reduction in SAR Management Time: With SAR auto-fill, AI SAR narratives, and 1-click e-filing

narratives, and 1-click e-filing Efficiently scale technical and services FTEs over BaaS partner programs

This collaboration between TransPecos Banks and Oscilar marks a pivotal moment in BaaS compliance and risk management in the rapidly evolving fintech ecosystem.

About Oscilar: Oscilar, the leading provider of transformative AI-powered risk management solutions, empowers institutions to manage onboarding, credit, fraud, and compliance risks. At the heart of Oscilar's offerings is an AI-powered risk decisioning platform that analyzes vast amounts of data in real-time, identifying patterns and anomalies to detect fraud, and money laundering activities, as well as, optimize credit assessments. By leveraging advanced analytics, Oscilar enhances decision-making speed and accuracy, ensuring high security and regulatory compliance. Renowned globally for innovation and excellence, Oscilar's team of data scientists, risk management experts, and technology professionals continually push the boundaries of decision intelligence, helping a broad array of organizations, including banks, credit unions, and fintech companies, navigate complex risk landscapes with confidence.

