TransPerfect Acquires TheSpeech Simultaneous Interpretation Platform

NEW YORK, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business, today announced that it has acquired TheSpeech, a remote simultaneous interpretation platform for multilingual events. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

TheSpeech's self-service platform enables customers to have their live events interpreted from multiple source languages to multiple target languages and broadcast live to any size audience, anywhere around the world.

Key features of TheSpeech include:

Support for live, online, and hybrid events

150+ languages

Closed captions for deaf and hard-of-hearing viewers

Support for nearly all platforms and configurations

Data collection and statistics for meeting organizers to be informed on engagement while being GDPR compliant

No hardware rental required and nothing to physically install

TheSpeech will continue to be led by CEO Peter Cselenyi, who will join TransPerfect's management team. Cselenyi has served as CEO since founding the company in 2015 with partners Peter Vincze and Virag Vinceffy.

Cselenyi commented, "We've become very familiar with TransPerfect through years of successful partnership. Taking this next step to officially join forces will allow for our continued growth and even more client successes with events that are accessible, multilingual, and audience-friendly."

TransPerfect President and Co-CEO Phil Shawe stated, "TheSpeech is leading edge proprietary event technology. TransPerfect is proud to bring the tool and the team in-house—and to provide customers with the gold standard in experiences for global events."

TransPerfect was advised on the transaction by DLA Piper Hungary. TheSpeech was advised by Andersen Legal Hungary.

About TheSpeech

TheSpeech is the first real-time simultaneous interpretation service provider platform and stream, enabling customers to interpret their live events from multiple source languages to multiple target languages, and broadcast the interpretations to any size audience around the world. TheSpeech uses its intuitive platform to connect the customer's live events to its more than 4,000 live interpreters, and then broadcast the interpretations through its own application or through the web to any audience the customer wants to address. To use the service, customers need no infrastructure or any other personnel at the location of the event. Based in Hungary, TheSpeech serves clients on five continents, and provides its services in 150+ languages.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business. From offices in over 140 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® technology to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

