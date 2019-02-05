TransPerfect Acquires Video Content Specialist Propulse Video

Propulse Video was founded in 2016 by entrepreneurs Erwan Drouet and Charles Moriceau; the company's mission is to create high-quality, original video content for clients to help them convey messages and tell stories through video. Specializing in both live action and animated video, Propulse quickly expanded to serve clients in multiple industries from the company's headquarters in Barcelona, Spain. In the merger, TransPerfect expects to retain virtually the entire Propulse team, including welcoming Mr. Drouet and Mr. Moriceau as senior managers within its family of companies.

Demand for original video for web content, e-learning, social media, and global marketing is increasing at a rapid pace, and Propulse's expertise provides TransPerfect with the ability to service clients in need of a one-stop-shop for producing global video content.

Mr. Drouet stated, "TransPerfect has an impressive client base in industries in which Propulse also has a strong presence; industries with a significant and growing appetite for original video content. This gives the Propulse team great confidence that our core skill set is highly complementary to TransPerfect's overall business, which makes this deal a great fit. Clients of both companies will benefit from our enhanced service offerings, which in turn will help our businesses to grow and thrive together."

Mr. Moriceau added, "Having spent extensive time with the TransPerfect team in recent months, we cannot stress enough how much the cultural fit between our companies helped drive our decision to join forces. It is clear that TransPerfect shares our undying commitment to client service. Further, not only does TransPerfect have a global footprint, but importantly, they also have large local presence right here in Barcelona. We're beyond excited to begin collaborating and raising the bar for fresh and innovative video content solutions."

Drouet and Moriceau will continue to lead Propulse's day-to-day operations as a division of TransPerfect. Propulse will maintain their existing office in Barcelona and will report to Senior Vice President of Production, Barnaby Wass, also based in Barcelona.

TransPerfect's President and CEO Phil Shawe concluded, "The trend toward corporations delivering more and more content via video is undeniable. We're always looking for ways to provide greater value to our clients, and we're constantly seeking to evolve to better meet their needs—adding Propulse's expertise to our existing service offerings will do just that. We look forward to working together and enthusiastically welcome their family to ours."

About Propulse Video

Propulse Video is a specialized audiovisual production company that creates animated and live action video content—including sales, explainer, and training videos—for a wide range of brands and businesses. Propulse clients include General Electric, Deloitte, GSK, SAP, Pfizer, Renault, and Kering, as well as 900+ other organizations whose video requirements cover 30+ languages and 5 continents. The heart of Propulse Video is the talented and dynamic team based in the company's Barcelona studio headquarters. To find out more, visit www.propulsevideo.com.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language services and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 90 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 4,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® Product Suite to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

