TransPerfect Breaks Q3 Sales Record

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced billed revenues for the third quarter of 2019 of $188 million. This $15 million increase over Q3 2018 equates to 8.5% growth and sets an all-time record for the third quarter.

Sales totals for 2019 to date show the company to be on a record-setting pace. TransPerfect is up $35 million over the same period in 2018 and is on track to top $750 million in billed revenue for the year. This significant and sustained growth bolsters the company's campaign to maintain its position as the industry's largest firm.

TransPerfect's GlobalLink® translation management technology, the industry's leading platform for managing multilingual content, continues to be selected and implemented by new customers at a rapid rate. The company announced 168 new deployments and a 13.5% year-over-year increase in services revenue throughput relative to the same period in 2018.

Beyond revenue increases alone, TransPerfect posted impressive numbers with respect to job creation. The company added 150 new positions in Q3 and several strategic acquisitions were closed. Those deals included Lylo (Paris), Lassostudios (Madrid), Sublime (Madrid), and AGM Factory (Rennes) in the subtitling, dubbing, and media localization space as well as MoGi Group (Dublin) in gaming localization and gamer support services.

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe commented, "We have grown in several key areas this past quarter. On top of gains in sales and technology adoption, we have also welcomed a group of key acquisitions that we believe will position us well for the future. We anticipate finishing the year strong, and hope to achieve another record-setting performance in Q4."

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 90 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® Product Suite to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

