TransPerfect CEO Phil Shawe Completes Buyout Of His Co-Founder In Court-Approved Sale

Mr. Shawe will continue to lead the day-to-day operations of the organization as he has done for the past 25 years, in the role of President and CEO. Mr. Shawe was previously Co-CEO. No major operational changes are expected as a result of the transaction, which marks the end of a court-approved sale process.

TransPerfect has delivered 100 consecutive quarters of profitable growth, making it one of the most successful companies in America. From its start in an NYU dorm room 25 years ago, TransPerfect has grown to be the largest company in the language industry, with $615 million in revenue in 2017. Most recently, TransPerfect posted Q1 2018 revenues totaling $154 million, an increase of nearly 16% over the same period in 2017.

"This is a historic day for TransPerfect. I want to thank the employees, who have driven the company's continued success over the last 25 years. I am making a promise to each of you who have stood by this company: We will continue to grow, to innovate, and to lead—and we will continue to do so as a team—and with our clients' best interests at heart," said Shawe. "The message to our employees, our vendors, and our clients is the same: Full steam ahead."

The company confirmed it will continue making significant investments in expansion and innovation, and has multiple major technology product releases slated for 2018. In addition, the company plans to continue its history of profitable growth, creating jobs, further expanding its global footprint, and pursuing strategic mergers and acquisitions—all with the overarching purpose of better serving the international business requirements of its prestigious and ever-growing client base.

Mr. Shawe's litigation team was led by Kruzhkov Russo PLLC; Rabinowitz, Boudin, Standard, Krinsky & Lieberman; and Finger & Slanina. Baker Botts LLP served as Mr. Shawe's transaction counsel and CDX (Cyndx) Advisors acted as Mr. Shawe's strategic advisor. Ms. Shawe's legal team was led by Professor Alan Dershowitz and Eicher Law LLC. Owl Rock Capital Advisors financed the transaction, the details of which are publicly available.

ABOUT TRANSPERFECT

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language services and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 90 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 4,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® Product Suite to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

