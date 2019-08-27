TransPerfect Helps Pestana Hotel Group Increase Revenue from International Websites by Over 75%

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced that its client Pestana Hotel Group has seen online revenues increase over 75% in key international markets. These gains are directly related to their efforts to localize their sites into the preferred languages of their customers.

Founded in 1972 with a single property on Madeira Island, Pestana has grown to become Portugal's largest hotel and leisure chain with over 11,000 rooms in almost 100 hotels across 16 countries. Increasing direct bookings in both existing and emerging markets was a major priority for the group. Therefore, Pestana invested in localizing their websites and booking engines—the result: increased customer acquisition and retention.

Pestana engaged TransPerfect to provide localization services through the GlobalLink® translation management system, which simplifies the creation, deployment, and maintenance of multilingual content. To help guide overall strategy, TransPerfect analyzed Pestana's site users, performed ROI projections, and worked to identify the best languages that would maximize new opportunities for each individual property. TransPerfect's research highlighted three new focus languages for Pestana: Dutch, Italian, and Russian—direct bookings increased significantly in these markets.

"Growing direct bookings from international visitors to our hotels has been a key part of our strategy. TransPerfect provided a clear and data-driven approach that helped us maximize our digital ROI. We selected them based on their extensive experience in the hospitality sector, and the results have produced significant growth in the markets selected for localization," said Luis Monteiro, Executive Board Member for Digital, Product, Marketing, and CRM at Pestana Hotel Group.

Phil Shawe, President and CEO of TransPerfect stated, "The data and research our team provided shows a clear correlation between Pestana's efforts to reach customers in their own languages and an increase in revenue. We're pleased to play a role in helping the company achieve growth in international markets."

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 90 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® Product Suite to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

SOURCE TransPerfect

Related Links

http://www.transperfect.com

