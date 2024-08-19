TransPerfect Launches 10 New GlobalLink Integrations

Users of Adobe Workfront, Sitecore XM Cloud, and Other Popular Platforms Can Now Optimize Multilingual Content Deployment and Maintenance

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business, today announced 10 new integrations for its GlobalLink translation management technology. These integrations give companies even more ways to streamline, automate, and control their entire translation workflow with minimal effort and virtually no IT overhead.

Users of the following can now enjoy the benefits of GlobalLink without leaving the familiar interfaces of these platforms:

Adobe Workfront Brightcove Builder.io HubSpot Prismic.io Sanity.io Sitecore XM Cloud StoryBlok Venizum XR (ExtremeReach)

Now with more than 85 native integrations across CMS, headless CMS, PIM, marketing automation, and e-commerce platforms, GlobalLink is the most platform-friendly multilingual content creation and management suite.

GlobalLink is TransPerfect's modular suite of AI-powered applications specifically designed to manage the complex demands of creating, deploying, and maintaining multilingual content, drastically reducing the time and effort required throughout the content localization lifecycle. More than 6,000 of the world's leading organizations use GlobalLink to reach audiences in multiple languages and drive maximum ROI in global markets.

Benefits of GlobalLink include:

Seamless Integration: Out-of-the-box integration simplifies implementation Intuitive UI/UX: Leverage enterprise functionality with minimal user training Smart Dashboards: Configurable business analytics on demand Simplified Review: Reduce time and effort associated with content validation Flexible Workflows: Utilize generative AI, neural MT, or human translators Rapid ROI: 40%-60% lower translation costs and faster time-to-market

Learn more about GlobalLink here.

Phil Shawe, President of TransPerfect, commented, "We pride ourselves on working in whatever systems our customers use to run their businesses—the goal is to make their GlobalLink experience simple and seamless."

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business. From offices in over 140 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® technology to simplify the management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

