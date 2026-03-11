TransPerfect Legal Launches Reef Review 4.0 with AI-Enabled eDiscovery Tools

Integration of eDiscovery AI Accelerates and Simplifies Document Review Within a Single Platform

eDiscovery AI's GenAI capabilities are now integrated into Reef Review

Legal teams can conduct early case assessment, multimodal review, and privacy redaction within a single workflow

The integration eliminates the need for additional platforms or disruptions to existing workflows

NEW YORK, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect Legal, the global leader in legal technology, AI, and advisory services, today announced the integration of eDiscovery AI's (EDAI) generative AI solutions into Reef Review, its proprietary document review platform. Clients can now apply AI-powered capabilities for early case intelligence and relevance review within their existing workflows.

This integration builds on an existing partnership that made EDAI available within TransPerfect's Relativity Server and RelativityOne environments. With this expansion, all GenAI capabilities are accessible within a single, unified workflow without disrupting existing processes or adding new platforms.

For legal professionals managing complex matters, the GenAI capabilities cover the full eDiscovery workflow. Legal teams can assess and prioritize documents earlier, conduct first-level review across text, images, audio, and video, and perform privacy redaction without leaving Reef Review. Throughout every stage, clients are supported by TransPerfect Legal's global team of eDiscovery consultants. The GenAI capabilities are now available to all Reef Review clients.

As a member of eDiscovery AI's Founders Program, TransPerfect Legal continues to deepen its commitment to clients by helping shape the future development of EDAI solutions.

TransPerfect President and Co-CEO Phil Shawe commented, "Client feedback drives our roadmap. With Reef Review 4.0, customers can now access AI-enabled eDiscovery tools within an intuitive user interface."

About TransPerfect Legal

TransPerfect Legal is the global leader in legal technology, AI, and advisory services for Am Law 200 and Global 100 law firms as well as corporate legal departments. With offices in more than 140 cities worldwide, solutions include forensic technology and consulting, eDiscovery and early data assessment, managed review and legal staffing, language services, deposition and trial support, and paper discovery, all offered alongside the Reef Technology ecosystem, TransPerfect Legal's suite of proprietary applications that address the needs of legal and regulatory practitioners around the world. For more information, please visit www.transperfectlegal.com.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business. From offices in over 150 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® technology to simplify the management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

