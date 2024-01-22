TransPerfect Legal Named as a 2023 Service Provider of the Year for Australia and New Zealand

News provided by

TransPerfect Legal

22 Jan, 2024, 20:00 ET

Company Honoured for Excellence in Legal Technology and eDiscovery

SYDNEY and NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect Legal, a global provider of eDiscovery and litigation support solutions, has received Australasian Lawyer and NZ Lawyer's 2023 Service Provider Award within the legal technology and eDiscovery category for the second consecutive year.

Australasian Lawyer and NZ Lawyer's Service Provider Awards spotlight legal providers that are delivering the industry's most effective and transformative solutions across legal technology, legal services, litigation support and consulting, recruiting, staffing and outsourcing, and ADR and mediation.

TransPerfect's first Australian office opened in Sydney in 2007, with a dedicated TransPerfect Legal support team, servers, and forensic lab added in 2019. In response to the office's rapid growth and the high demand for TransPerfect services in Australia, the company later added a Melbourne office. TransPerfect Legal was also named Australasian Legal Service Provider of the Year by Australasian Lawyer, and honoured as a 5 Star Service Provider by Australasian Lawyer in 2022.

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe commented, "We are proud to be recognised by Australasian Lawyer and NZ Lawyer. Credit for this award goes to our team of eDiscovery professionals and their unwavering commitment to our clients."

About TransPerfect Legal

TransPerfect Legal is a global leader in legal technology and support. Founded in 1992, TransPerfect Legal has offices in 120+ cities across six continents and offers a suite of services and technologies to Am Law 200 and Global 100 law firms as well as corporate legal departments. Solutions include forensic technology and consultinge-discovery and early data assessmentmanaged review and legal staffinglanguage servicesdeposition and trial support, and paper discovery and production, all offered alongside the Reef Technology ecosystem, TransPerfect Legal's suite of proprietary applications that address the needs of legal and regulatory practitioners around the world. www.transperfectlegal.com.

About TransPerfect
TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in more than 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® technology to simplify the management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com

SOURCE TransPerfect Legal

