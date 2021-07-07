TransPerfect Legal Solutions (TLS) Wins ACEDS UK E-Discovery Awards for Training and Best E-Discovery Team

NEW YORK and LONDON, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect Legal Solutions (TLS), a global provider of e-discovery and litigation support solutions for law firms and corporate legal departments, today announced that it has been recognized with awards from the UK Chapter of the Association of Certified E-Discovery Specialists (ACEDS) in two areas: training and e-discovery team performance.

ACEDS is a professional association for individuals and organizations involved in e-discovery and information governance. The group is focused on training and professional development in these fields as well as areas of the broader legal community. The 2020 E-Discovery Awards recognize and celebrate teams and individuals who have shown excellence in serving the UK legal industry.

In the training category, TLS's Rajuan Pasha was honored as the winner of the Training Hero Award. Pasha is a Director in the company's e-discovery group, and his effectiveness in delivering training both internally and for clients led to him being named as the recipient of this honor.

The TLS team as a whole was recognized with the Teamwork Award, which ACEDS gives in acknowledgement of the best overall team performance in 2020. Judging criteria focused on innovation, technology, project management, and expertise on issues that include defensibility, data privacy, and the new disclosure regime.

In addition to TLS, the group of four finalist nominees for this award included three leading UK law firms, making TLS the only support provider to earn a spot in the final round of evaluation.

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe stated, "We are honored to receive these awards from ACEDS for excellence in our e-discovery and other legal technology services. TransPerfect prides itself on working tirelessly to execute client projects today, but more importantly on investing in technology, innovation, and expertise to service our clients' requirements of tomorrow. We greatly and sincerely appreciate ACEDS's recognition for the team's work."

About TransPerfect Legal Solutions

TransPerfect Legal Solutions (TLS) empowers legal professionals to leverage AI, analytics, and multi-language technology across e-discovery, forensic consulting, due diligence, privacy, managed review, and staffing projects. TLS delivers software and service solutions to every Am Law 200 and Global 100 firm, and the majority of Fortune 500 corporate legal departments. Founded in 1992, TLS has a worldwide presence with over 100 offices and a global team of legal experts. TLS's quality-focused, consultative approach is supported by a vast network of resources with proven success in solutions engineering, problem solving, and delivering a complete partnership that clients can trust.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® technology to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

SOURCE TransPerfect

Related Links

http://www.transperfect.com

