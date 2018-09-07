TransPerfect Life Sciences Announces Integration Of ARender Viewer With Trial Interactive

NEW YORK and PARIS, Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect Life Sciences, a leading provider of services and technologies to support global product development for the life sciences industry, today announced a strategic partnership with Arondor.

The partnership enables the integration of ARender—a high-speed streaming, viewing, and annotation software—into Trial Interactive, TransPerfect's cloud-based e-clinical technology. The addition of ARender offers significant benefits to Trial Interactive users by placing key viewing and annotation functionality at the fingertips of study teams.

Some of ARender's key features include:

Thin client viewing and annotation of 300+ document formats

Compatibility with all browsers and devices

Automatic document comparison capabilities

Ability to create documents from one or many images

Michael Smyth, Division President of TransPerfect Life Sciences stated, "After evaluating and testing many options, ARender was the clear best choice to integrate with Trial Interactive: simple to deploy and use, fast renditions of complex documents, easy navigation, and the ability to compare documents—all which will save our TI users valuable time."

"Arondor is excited to partner with TransPerfect, and we look forward to a mutually beneficial relationship. Our commitment is to truly be the 'silver bullet' for Trial Interactive document viewing, and we look forward to working with the TransPerfect team to deliver the best possible user experience for TI," commented Alain Le Bras, CEO of Arondor.

Demos for Trial Interactive 9.2 with ARender can be scheduled by emailing info@trialinteractive.com.

About Arondor

Arondor is an IT company created in 2002 by specialists in document management. Arondor proposes business solutions covering the entire document lifecycle. The company is headquartered in Paris, France with a team of 140 employees (including 115 consultants). Arondor provides all services from designing upstream requirements to application development and project implementation. In 2010 Arondor was requested by large customers to develop unique software solutions for applications that were not being effectively served by competition. As a result Arondor developed its own solutions: ARender (HTML5 viewer), Fast2 (an ETL tool), and Flower (an information and management tool). Please visit our website at www.arondor.com.

About TransPerfect Trial Interactive

TransPerfect's Trial Interactive solution provides a collaborative web-based platform for study start-up and eTMF that enables sponsors, CROs, IRBs, central laboratories, and other vendors to maintain and update clinical trial documentation in a secure online environment. With fully searchable solutions including investigator portals, Trial Interactive streamlines study timelines and reduces the administrative burdens of global clinical trials. As part of TransPerfect's Life Sciences division, Trial Interactive is dedicated to working with clients on a global, collaborative level, supporting a wide range of requirements including e-feasibility, eTMF review/reconciliation, pharmacovigilance and safety management, endpoint adjudication, and product licensing and alliance management. For more information on Trial Interactive, please contact info@trialinteractive.com or +1 212.400.8848, or visit www.trialinteractive.com.

SOURCE TransPerfect

