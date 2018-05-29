TransPerfect Life Sciences Announces Release of Trial Interactive 9.2

Trial Interactive (TI) was designed by clinical professionals for clinical professionals to address real-world needs of clinical operations, regulatory, and quality assurance, and to reduce administrative challenges while lowering compliance risks. TI is a secure, 21 CFR Part 11-compliant, cloud-based solution enabling real-time collaboration for both Sponsors and CROs, enhancing transparency and visibility to the development process.

Enhancements in the 9.2 release include:

Trial Correspondence : Easily capture email correspondence and automatically render all email content to PDF while also checking for duplication and adding to the eTMF.

: Easily capture email correspondence and automatically render all email content to PDF while also checking for duplication and adding to the eTMF. Universal Viewer : Render over 300 file formats with simplified thumbnail navigation, load and view documents instantly with a compare feature to identify text differences in multiple pages.

: Render over 300 file formats with simplified thumbnail navigation, load and view documents instantly with a compare feature to identify text differences in multiple pages. Multi-Factor Authentication: Improve document security with text message or Google Authenticator requirements in addition to username and password.

The TI 9.2 release is further complemented by three other product updates:

myTI – Version 1.0.2 of Trial Interactive's mobile app is now available on Apple and Google Play stores and includes feature enhancements for CRAs.

E-Feasibility – Helping study teams optimize and expedite the site selection process, version 2.1 simplifies and expedites site surveys with system-generated questions, question editing and grouping, and survey response tools to help investigators/CROs respond on behalf of investigators.

Global Learn – Version 1.1 of Trial Interactive's compliance-focused learning management system (LMS) allows learners to visually track their progress and managers to get quick insight into compliance and learning progress, ensuring that employees and site personnel are adequately trained on required coursework, company SOPs, and trial procedures.

"Trial Interactive 9.2 is the first release of a substantial platform evolution planned for 2018," said Michael Smyth, Division President of TransPerfect Life Sciences Solutions. "Enabling real-time agility in some very challenging processes for study teams is a significant step forward, and we've been able to accomplish this while delivering an even better overall user experience as study teams around the world enhance their ability to collaborate."

Demos for Trial Interactive can be scheduled by emailing info@trialinteractive.com.

About TransPerfect Trial Interactive

TransPerfect's Trial Interactive solution provides a collaborative web-based platform for study start-up and eTMF that enables sponsors, CROs, IRBs, central laboratories, and other vendors to maintain and update clinical trial documentation in a secure online environment. Trial Interactive streamlines study timelines and reduces the administrative burdens of global clinical trials. As part of TransPerfect's Life Sciences division, Trial Interactive is dedicated to working collaboratively with clients on a global scale, supporting the clinical trial life cycle with platform offerings including investigator database, e-feasibility, study start-up, eTMF and TMF management services, mobile eTMF, clinical document management and collaboration, compliance-focused learning management, pharmacovigilance and safety management, endpoint adjudication, and product licensing and alliance management.

For more information on Trial Interactive, please contact info@trialinteractive.com or +1 212.400.8848, or visit www.trialinteractive.com.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language services and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 90 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 4,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® Product Suite to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

