TransPerfect Life Sciences to Lead Collaboration Workshop and Release New Trial Interactive E-Clinical Technology at DIA 2018

The workshop will be held June 27 at 2:00 PM and will be led by Christine Morris, Executive Director of TransPerfect Life Sciences. She will share her expert actionable insights and real-world stories in a forum exploring ideas and methods that can be used by study teams to increase collaboration with targeted (role- and theme-/type-specific) strategies.

In addition, TransPerfect will be highlighting the newest release of its award-winning e-clinical platform, Trial Interactive 9.2. This cloud-based solution was designed by clinical professionals for clinical professionals to address real-world needs of clinical operations, regulatory, and quality assurance, and to reduce administrative challenges while lowering compliance risks.

New Developments on Display

Trial Interactive 9.2 – New enhancements to the Trial Interactive e-clinical platform include a Universal Viewer with powerful document review and comparison capabilities, an enhanced Trial Correspondence Inbox for real-time email correspondence capture and attachment rendering, a new, built-in 21 CFR Part 11-, Annex 11-, and ERES-compliant e-signature solution, and optional multi-factor authentication, along with other important features that are helping study teams stay inspection-ready and streamline TMF document processes.

myTI – Trial Interactive now goes wherever you go—see a demo of the myTI mobile platform that provides study teams with mobile document capture capabilities, real-time document work streams, and completeness insights—anytime and anywhere. Version 1.1 is available to TI users on the Google Play and Apple Stores.

GlobalLearn – Trial Interactive's learning management system (LMS) is here. GlobalLearn is a compliance-focused LMS that allows you to train and certify study teams on study protocol, regulatory, and SOP compliance, expediting training timelines and reducing compliance risks while increasing operational excellence.

The Trial Interactive Platform

Trial Interactive is a diversified solution that streamlines multiple aspects of the product development lifecycle. Demos are available at DIA Booth #1602 for all modules, including:

Trial Interactive Data Pool – Investigator Database

Investigator Database Trial Interactive E-Feasibility – Electronic Feasibility

Electronic Feasibility Trial Interactive Study Start-Up – Site Activation

Site Activation Trial Interactive Collaborate – Secure Document Collaboration

Secure Document Collaboration Trial Interactive Docs – Document Management

Trial Interactive is consistently praised by clinical professionals as the most comprehensive e-clinical platform, covering a wide range of functional areas in a single, intuitive platform with powerful workflows that accelerate site activation and ensure compliant study teams, while reducing study timelines, costs, compliance risks, and administrative burdens. Contact info@trialinteractive.com for more information.

About TransPerfect Trial Interactive

TransPerfect's Trial Interactive solution provides a collaborative web-based platform for study start-up and eTMF that enables sponsors, CROs, IRBs, central laboratories, and other vendors to maintain and update clinical trial documentation in a secure online environment. Trial Interactive streamlines study timelines and reduces the administrative burdens of global clinical trials. As part of TransPerfect's Life Sciences division, Trial Interactive is dedicated to working collaboratively with clients on a global scale, supporting the clinical trial life cycle with platform offerings including investigator database, e-feasibility, study start-up, eTMF and TMF management services, mobile eTMF, clinical document management and collaboration, compliance-focused learning management, pharmacovigilance and safety management, endpoint adjudication, and product licensing and alliance management.

For more information on Trial Interactive, please contact info@trialinteractive.com or +1 212.400.8848, or visit www.trialinteractive.com.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language services and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 90 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 4,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® Product Suite to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

