TransPerfect Media Joins the Trusted Partner Network (TPN)

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect , the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced its TransPerfect Media studios have joined the Trusted Partner Network (TPN).

The Trusted Partner Network is a joint venture between two major entertainment industry associations: the Motion Picture Association (MPA) and the Content Delivery & Security Association (CDSA). TPN sets industry standards and provides a security framework for companies involved in creating, producing, and distributing media content.

Achieving TPN membership is a testament to TransPerfect Media's capabilities for delivering high-quality audio and video production services.

TransPerfect Media's network of company-owned and operated studios offers technology and infrastructure to provide clients with seamless multimedia solutions on a global scale. From voiceover recording and dubbing to video editing, subtitling, and post-production, media organizations can produce content efficiently, securely, and with the highest level of professional quality.

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe commented, "Receiving TPN membership is a milestone for TransPerfect Media that demonstrates our commitment to the highest quality audio and video production."

About TransPerfect Media

TransPerfect Media offers various media globalization solutions for international storytelling. Its hybrid model for localization leverages a cloud-based collaborative recording management system (CRMS) technology platform and a worldwide network of production centers, recording studios, and mixing rooms. TransPerfect Media provides unique media solutions supported by state-of-the-art technology and delivers top-quality translation, subtitling, captioning, dubbing, voiceover, post-production, and accessibility services to many of the world's most renowned brands while also providing film restoration (classics), digitalization, and content distribution for a variety of content needs. To find out more, visit: www.transperfect.com/media.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in more than 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® technology to simplify the management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

