TransPerfect Names Jin Lee as Co-CEO

Focus on Culture and Operational Efficiency Defines Lee's 20-Year Tenure

NEW YORK, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language services and AI solutions for global business, today announced the promotion of Senior Vice President Jin Lee to the newly created position of Co-CEO. In this new role, he will serve alongside company Founder and President Phil Shawe.

TransPerfect Co-CEO Jin Lee

In Lee's more than two decades with TransPerfect, he has risen through the ranks to manage worldwide production and a team of more than 150 managers. Lee joined the company's New York office in 2003 as a Project Manager and within two years worked his way up to Team Lead, then Department Manager for a nascent finance production group. He then expanded his role globally to take on London and Hong Kong production, and more recently, Seoul and Tokyo. In addition to heading TransPerfect production as a whole, Lee has also led other TransPerfect divisions to record levels of efficiency and innovation, including the staffing and document review group in TransPerfect Legal, Trial Interactive eTMF solutions, and DataForce, the AI solutions division.

Lee's achievements at TransPerfect have been credited in large part to his cultivating a culture of winning and a vision of shared success. His accomplishments were highlighted in Crain's when he was recognized by the magazine's 2020 edition of "40 Under 40" for New York City's top executives.

Lee stated, "TransPerfect has been such a big part of my life for the past 20 years, and seeing our culture and capabilities evolve over the years continues to inspire me. It's a humbling privilege to stand alongside our founder and other members of senior management to help write the next chapter of our company's history."

TransPerfect President and Co-CEO Phil Shawe remarked, "TransPerfect now boasts 31 years of consecutive growth. I can think of no one better suited than Jin Lee to help take our company to the next level. His career has been defined by strong character and unwavering care for our clients, co-workers, and vendors—often in the face of overwhelming adversity and with great self-sacrifice. I am extremely excited to share the CEO role with him."

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language services and AI solutions for global business. From offices in over 140 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® technology to simplify the management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

SOURCE TransPerfect