TransPerfect Posts Record Revenue of $1.2 Billion in 2023

News provided by

TransPerfect

02 Feb, 2024, 12:00 ET

Focus on Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Yields Over $30 Million Increase in Top-Line Revenue for Company's 31st Consecutive Year of Growth

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and artificial intelligence solutions for global business, today announced 2023 billed revenues of $1.2 billion. This represents a 3% increase over 2022 and marks the company's 31st consecutive year of revenue growth.

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe stated, "I'm proud of our team for navigating what was a difficult business environment in 2023—and continuing to deliver growth. Artificial intelligence services and strong growth in government clients contributed to the resilience of our performance."

GlobalLink, TransPerfect's flagship platform for translation automation, continued to outperform relative to other areas of the business with a 30% increase in licensing revenue. In addition, the company's eDiscovery and litigation support solutions saw double-digit growth, as customers migrated business away from traditional suppliers.

The company remained consistent with its core value of giving back to the communities in which it operates. In 2023, TransPerfect and its employees worked together to make significant contributions to many important organizations, including Girls Who Code, The V Foundation for Cancer Research, CFES Brilliant Pathways, CLEAR Global, Athlete Ally, Bottom Line, AFANOC, and Toys for Tots.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and artificial intelligence solutions for global business. From offices in more than 120 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® technology to simplify the management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. Visit https://www.transperfect.com for more information on TransPerfect.

SOURCE TransPerfect

Also from this source

TransPerfect Expands Australia Presence with New Office in Melbourne

TransPerfect Expands Australia Presence with New Office in Melbourne

TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and artificial intelligence solutions for global business, today announced the opening of a...
TransPerfect Announces New GlobalLink Integration for Knak Campaign Creation Platform

TransPerfect Announces New GlobalLink Integration for Knak Campaign Creation Platform

TransPerfect, the world's leading provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced that its GlobalLink translation...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.