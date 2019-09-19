TransPerfect Puerto Rico Opens Doors in San Juan

NEW YORK and SAN JUAN, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced that its Puerto Rico affiliate, TPT Puerto Rico, LLC, has officially opened its first office in the Hato Rey district of San Juan.

Hato Rey is one of Puerto Rico's primary business centers and is home to offices of many significant multinational organizations, including AIG, Citigroup, FedEx, Humana, Oracle, and UBS.

TPT Puerto Rico plans to employ a diverse range of professionals and deliver services and solutions across multiple areas, including language services production, technology R&D, and sales and client service. The office will serve clients in the mainland United States as well as internationally.

TPT Puerto Rico Contact Information:

American International Plaza

250 Av. Luis Muñoz Rivera, Suite 450

San Juan, Puerto Rico 00918

Phone – (787) 250-0944

Email – sanjuan@transperfect.com

Phil Shawe, President and CEO of TransPerfect, stated, "San Juan is a rapidly growing business hub, and the local talent pool is motivated and deep."

TPT Puerto Rico expects to hire more than one hundred employees in San Juan over the next few years. Employment inquiries can be directed to sanjuancareers@transperfect.com.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language services and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 90 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® Product Suite to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

