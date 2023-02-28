TransPerfect's GlobalLink Connect Becomes First-Ever Akeneo-Certified Application

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced that its GlobalLink Connect translation management technology is Akeneo's first-ever certified application and is available in the Akeneo App Store.

GlobalLink Connect for Akeneo is TransPerfect's all-in-one solution to initiate, automate, control, track, and complete all facets of the translation process, all within Akeneo's user interface. The combination of Akeneo's product information management (PIM) system and the extended localization workflow capabilities of GlobalLink provides users with a comprehensive solution for managing global enterprise content with minimal effort and virtually no IT overhead.

Akeneo's newly established app certification program is designed to ensure the quality, value, and performance of the apps that it offers and endorses for its customers in its official App Store. As the first and only Akeneo-certified application for language services and multilingual content management, GlobalLink Connect has been endorsed as the platform of choice for Akeneo users who want an integrated solution to help globalize their content.

This process happens automatically and securely between Akeneo and GlobalLink through a new authentication integration between the two platforms and considers the unique needs around PIM, including tagging and change management. Organizations will benefit from having more control over their product catalog, ensuring that all product-specific information is correctly flagged for translation and enabling them to quickly, efficiently, and securely reach customers worldwide.

Kristin Naragon, Akeneo's Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer, added, "Through this newly certified app, we look forward to providing even more solutions to help global brands and retailers better navigate the ever-changing, cross-border commerce landscape as well as further deepening our longstanding, Premier-level partnership with TransPerfect."

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe stated, "We are honored to be the first app to be certified in Akeneo's marketplace. We appreciate the endorsement of GlobalLink and look forward to being part of the global product strategy for Akeneo users."

More information about TransPerfect's GlobalLink Connect for Akeneo solution is available here. Attendees of Akeneo Unlock can see a live demo of the integration in Paris on March 8 and 9, and shared customer Pierce Group will also be presenting their story of how these two technologies have helped them save time and money.

About Akeneo

Akeneo brings a complete and composable SaaS-based solution for managing, orchestrating, activating, and optimizing the entire product record in order to drive compelling and consistent product experiences across all owned and unowned channels and routes-to-market. With its open platform, leading PIM for product data and asset management, and ecosystem connectivity with Akeneo App Store, Akeneo Product Cloud empowers commerce businesses to deliver world-class product experiences that unlock growth.

Leading global brands, manufacturers, distributors, and retailers, including Thrasio, Staples Canada, boohoo, and Air Liquide trust Akeneo to scale and customize their omnichannel commerce initiatives. Using Akeneo Product Cloud, brands and retailers can activate product experiences in any channel, therefore driving improved customer experiences, increased sales, reduced time to market, accelerated expansion, and increased team productivity.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® technology to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

SOURCE TransPerfect